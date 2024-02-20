YouTuber Ruby Franke Tearfully Apologizes to Kids During Child Abuse Sentencing

Watch : Youtuber Ruby Franke Pleads GUILTY to 4 Charges

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Ruby Franke is expressing her remorse.

Ahead of being sentenced to four to 60 years in prison for child abuse in a Feb. 20 hearing, the 42-year-old—who had pleaded guilty to four felony charges—apologized to her husband Kevin Franke and her six children.

"For the past four years, I've chosen to follow counsel and guidance that has led me into a dark delusion," an emotional Franke said during the hearing, which was streamed live on the Utah court's website. "My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me."

She continued, "To my babies, you are a part of me. I believed dark was light and right was wrong. I would do anything in this world for you. I took from you all that was soft, and safe, and good."

And to her estranged husband, who filed for divorce in December, she tearfully added, "Kevin, my husband of 23 years, you are the love of my life. I am so sorry to leave to you what we both started together."