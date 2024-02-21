Bestselling Finds Under $25 You Need From Ban.do's Biggest Sale of The Year To Brighten Your Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Just when it seemed like the temperatures were finally starting to warm up and we began filling our minds with spring break plans, the weather pulled a switcheroo on us once more. Whether you're dealing with rain, wind, or snow, it's safe to say that things have been looking a bit gloomy lately. In any case, it doesn't quite feel like we'll be breaking out our spring dresses and summer bikinis anytime soon. If you're also feeling dismayed by the recent weather, we've got a way to turn that frown upside down stat, and that's with none other than a super huge sale from one of the cutest brands out there — ban.do!

Ban.do is currently having its biggest sale event of the year! Until Friday, 2/23, you can score up to 80% off on top-rated brands like baggu, Vans, Sunnylife, Chunks & more. There are so many bestselling items on sale, from clothing to accessories to home, that it can get a bit overwhelming trying to rifle through all the deals for the best ones. Of course, that's where we come in. We rounded up the best finds under $25 that are worth grabbing ASAP. Strawberry notebooks, grapefruit cooler bags, citrus vases — these aesthetic & practical finds are sure to brighten up your day (and we promise, they're not all fruit-themed).