Bestselling Finds Under $25 You Need From Ban.do's Biggest Sale of The Year To Brighten Your Day

Just when it seemed like the temperatures were finally starting to warm up and we began filling our minds with spring break plans, the weather pulled a switcheroo on us once more. Whether you're dealing with rain, wind, or snow, it's safe to say that things have been looking a bit gloomy lately. In any case, it doesn't quite feel like we'll be breaking out our spring dresses and summer bikinis anytime soon. If you're also feeling dismayed by the recent weather, we've got a way to turn that frown upside down stat, and that's with none other than a super huge sale from one of the cutest brands out there — ban.do!
Ban.do is currently having its biggest sale event of the year! Until Friday, 2/23, you can score up to 80% off on top-rated brands like baggu, Vans, Sunnylife, Chunks & more. There are so many bestselling items on sale, from clothing to accessories to home, that it can get a bit overwhelming trying to rifle through all the deals for the best ones. Of course, that's where we come in. We rounded up the best finds under $25 that are worth grabbing ASAP. Strawberry notebooks, grapefruit cooler bags, citrus vases — these aesthetic & practical finds are sure to brighten up your day (and we promise, they're not all fruit-themed).
Stacked Citrus Vase
Give your space an boost of vitamin C with this adorable citrus vase. Made from hand-painted ceramic, the vase features a wide opening that easily holds flowers, kitchen utensils, office supplies & more.
Leisure Pants - Blue Tutti Frutti
Every day feels like a tropical vacation when you're dressed in in these leisure pants. They're designed with a classic fit, roomy side pockets, and a drawstring waist — a.k.a., everything you need for maximum lounging comfort.
Travel Case - Matcha + Forest
Whether you're at home, at the gym, or on a weekend getaway, this chic travel case will keep all your items organized & secure. Available in three colors, the case is ideal for storing your cosmetics, charging cords, stationery, and other small essentials.
Feeling Feelings Card Deck
Feeling your feelings doesn't have to be a scary task, not when you have this vibrant toolbox of mindfulness by your side. The cards are split into five categories (joy, fear, sadness, anger, & wild card) — use them to support your emotional growth, start meaningful conversations, inspire journal entires, and practice empathy.
Giant Daisy Towel - Daisy
From spring picnics to summer beach days, this oh-so-cute daisy towel is guaranteed to brighten up your day. It's also super huge — as in, it's perfect for sharing with your friends & still having room to spare.
Mod Floral Vase/Pencil Cup
Throw it back to the '70s with this retro-inspired vase. The adorable flower is made from hand-painted ceramic, and the opening at the top is perfect for storing essential office celebrities (or display it on its own as a trendy accent piece!).
Necklace - Gratitude
Carry good vibes and mindfulness with you everywhere you go with this "Gratitude" necklace. The necklace is fitted on a 16-inch chain (with a two-inch adjustable extender) and made with gorgeous 24k gold-plated brass.
Super Chill Cooler Bag - Grapefruit
You'll be the chillest gal at the function when you show up touting this grapefruit cooler bag. Not only does it keep your drinks cool, the bag also doubles as a totes adorable purse that's perfect for the beach (especially with the water-resistant material).
Rough Draft Large Notebook - Strawberry Field
Meeting notes, journal entries, late-night epiphanies — jot them all down in this strawberry-patterned notebook.It contains 160 pages (each with a space for the date), a secret centerfold, and metal wire-o binding to keep everything together.
Get It Together ID Card Case - Rainbow Stripe
ID? Check. Insanely cute ID card case? Check. This colorful card case features a clear ID window, zipper pouch, and removable wristlet strap, so you can grab & be out the door in seconds.
Week-To-Week Mega Desk Notepad - Daisies
If you're making big moves at work and your personal life, you'll need a planner that can keep up. This week-to-week mega desk notepad includes extra space for all your plans & to-dos, and it's undated with exactly 52 sheets to cover a full year of getting things done at your own pace.
Juno Claw - Hot Cheetah
Keep your hair out of your face with this trendy-chic claw clip. It features a cheetah print design in bright pink, and it's approximately three inches long.
Sea Seeker Underwater Camera - Strawberry
Capture all the best memories no matter where you are with this retro waterproof film camera. It's patterned with a cute strawberry print and equipped with a detachable waterproof casing, focus-free functionality for underwater adventures, and a wrist strap for easy access.
Rain Or Shine Umbrella - Flower Power
Even if the weather is gloomy and rainy, this cute umbrella is sure to keep your days bright. It's equipped with an auto open/close function, wrist strap, and matching sleeve.
On The Go Pouch - Geometric Floral
Pencils, makeup, snacks — this floral pouch can do it all. Perfect for those who are always on the go, it's fitted with a zipper, carrying loop, and structured body.
Stainless Steel Water Bottle - Enjoy The Little Things
Need a little encouragement to stay hydrated on the daily? This chic water bottle has you covered. Featuring a vibrant design, the bottle has a stainless steel body and comes with a sticker sheet for extra personalization options!
Take It Easy! Cozy Blanket - Take A Break
Kick back and relax with this aesthetic (& wise) blanket, featuring a knitted front design. The blanket is also styled with a solid border, and it measures 60 inches by 50 inches.
