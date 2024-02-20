This Is Me… Now Star Brandon Delsid Shares How to Get Wedding Ready & Elevate Your Guest Look

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

If you're just entering the dazzling world of weddings, it might help to take cues from actor Brandon Delsid's sensational style on This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the latest Prime Video Original starring Jennifer Lopez. In the movie musical, he plays the "Can't Get Enough" singer's stylish (and hilarious) best friend.

Reflecting on the LGBTQ+, Latinx actor's journey from Fresno, Calif., to sharing scenes with J.Lo on the big screen, Delsid reminisces, "I manifested this moment as a queer kid in California, ready to one day share the stage with one of the most hard-working women in Hollywood."

"Playing one of her best friends was so epic, and it felt like taking a masterclass when we were doing scenes. She truly was like a fairy godmother," he adds.

Since the ever-so-chic Delsid rocked the heck out of his This is Me... Now: A Love Story wedding look, we asked him for his best fashion advice for wedding guests. While you may not be attending a wedding as epic as Lopez's, Delsid advises you to still "embrace fashion as a form of self-expression."

The actor explains that wedding guests should aim to strike a happy medium between looking "extra," but not overshadowing the couple of the night. Opt for "bold blazers adorned with bows, sequins, or feather trimming to make a statement without stealing the spotlight," the actor says. "I want to see more people embrace sequins, especially after seeing them everywhere at Paris Fashion Week," he adds.

When it comes to gown selection, Brandon advocates for a "go big or go home" approach. For those in love with the bow trend, Delsid emphasizes, "the bigger the bow, the more couture you look." He recommends diving into a palette of jewel-tone colors such as emerald, pink, or even navy blue to help exude elegance and charm on the dance floor.

While you may not get to catch J.Lo's wedding bouquet IRL, you can catch This is Me... Now: A Love Story on Amazon Prime Video. Actually headed to a wedding? You can shop for wedding guest attire inspired by Delsid's fashion advice below.