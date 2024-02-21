RHOBH Reunion Rocked By Terrifying Medical Emergency in Dramatic Trailer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion might be the most stressful in the show's history.
In fact, the shocking new preview teases Sutton Stracke suffering a medical emergency mid-filming.
The scary first look concludes with Sutton—seated on the reunion couch next to host Andy Cohen—making a wailing sound and grabbing costar Garcelle Beauvais in search of support.
Garcelle yells to producers, "Can we call somebody please?" before Andy nervously points out, "You're shaking! You are really shaking."
Cut to close-up footage of Sutton's hands trembling before a medic rushes over to examine her.
Understandably, the cast is freaked out and concerned, as Dorit Kemsley reacts, "Oh my god, that's scary!"
As for what possibly led to Sutton's distressed state of health? Well, for starters, she and Kyle Richards seemingly go at it about the real cause of her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky.
When Sutton tells her former BFF, "We all share what's going on in our lives," the Halloween Ends actress fires back, "That's not true. You came into this season just to come after me!"
The heated exchange leads Sutton to accuse Kyle, "You have been relentlessly mean to me."
But Sutton isn't the only costar who faces off against Kyle. Kyle slams Dorit for publicly questioning her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade. (The two have repeatedly denied romance rumors.)
"You knew that by saying something like that," Kyle tells her, "it was going to create a bigger problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan situation."
Later, Andy asks Kyle the million-dollar question still on everyone's minds: "Could you see yourself with Morgan?" The inquiry flusters Kyle, who nervously fumbles over her words but doesn't answer.
As for what the future holds for Kyle and Mauricio amid their separation? When Andy asks, "Do you talk about divorce?" Kyle cries and simply nods her head yes.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to see the stunning season 13 reunion looks.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)