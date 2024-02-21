RHOBH Reunion Rocked By Terrifying Medical Emergency in Dramatic Trailer

Watch : RHOBH Stars Confess Kyle Richards Is in the Hot Seat at the Reunion!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion might be the most stressful in the show's history.

In fact, the shocking new preview teases Sutton Stracke suffering a medical emergency mid-filming.

The scary first look concludes with Sutton—seated on the reunion couch next to host Andy Cohen—making a wailing sound and grabbing costar Garcelle Beauvais in search of support.

Garcelle yells to producers, "Can we call somebody please?" before Andy nervously points out, "You're shaking! You are really shaking."

Cut to close-up footage of Sutton's hands trembling before a medic rushes over to examine her.

Understandably, the cast is freaked out and concerned, as Dorit Kemsley reacts, "Oh my god, that's scary!"

As for what possibly led to Sutton's distressed state of health? Well, for starters, she and Kyle Richards seemingly go at it about the real cause of her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

When Sutton tells her former BFF, "We all share what's going on in our lives," the Halloween Ends actress fires back, "That's not true. You came into this season just to come after me!"