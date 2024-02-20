Strictly Come Dancing Alum Robin Windsor Dead at 44

Watch : "The Wanted": Jay McGuiness Shows Off "Strictly Come Dancing" Trophy

The dancing community is mourning the loss of a beloved performer.

Strictly Come Dancing alum Robin Windsor—who performed on the BBC dancing program from 2010 to 2015—died at the age of 44.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend Robin Windsor," Sisco Entertainment Group, who represented the dancer, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 20. "His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences."

No information about a cause of death has been shared at this time. E! News has reached out to Robin's team for additional comment but has not yet heard back.

At the time of his death, Robin—who began dancing at just three years old—had been starring in a stage production of Come What May: The Ultimate Tribute To Moulin Rouge, a performance which Sisco group described as "the embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent."