The Best Spring Decor Picks for Your Home Refresh—Affordable Finds from Amazon, H&M Home, and Walmart

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Right now, we're probably all thinking the same thing and trying to currently manifest spring to make an early appearance this year (putting my full faith in this groundhog RN), because unfortunately, winter is still very much present and we're all ready to wear our flowy floral dresses to run through fields in and go to wineries—can you blame a girl? But instead of moping around, I've decided to focus on all the little things we can start looking forward to. Like getting ahead and begin transforming my little humble abode by giving it a well-needed spring refresh to prep for the season when it finally arrives.

Just think: Lavender and poppies everywhere, bright pastel colors snuck into every piece of decor, floral cushion covers to ramp up my beige couch, and obviously new artwork—basically, all the cheery things you can think of. Whether spring is right around the corner or maybe farther than we wish it was, getting a head start on decorating your space can help prep it for future spring fling dinner parties, or just act as an excuse to give your home another little refresh. But before you go ahead and start searching the web for cute spring-themed finds, make sure you check out our roundup of affordable home decor that'll instantly liven up your home, from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and even H&M home. So, if you're ready to dream of the spring days ahead, keep scrolling for a few of our top chic finds worth buying ASAP (even though you're still wearing your puffer).