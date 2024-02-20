The Best Spring Decor Picks for Your Home Refresh—Affordable Finds from Amazon, H&M Home, and Walmart

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Right now, we're probably all thinking the same thing and trying to currently manifest spring to make an early appearance this year (putting my full faith in this groundhog RN), because unfortunately, winter is still very much present and we're all ready to wear our flowy floral dresses to run through fields in and go to wineries—can you blame a girl? But instead of moping around, I've decided to focus on all the little things we can start looking forward to. Like getting ahead and begin transforming my little humble abode by giving it a well-needed spring refresh to prep for the season when it finally arrives.
Just think: Lavender and poppies everywhere, bright pastel colors snuck into every piece of decor, floral cushion covers to ramp up my beige couch, and obviously new artwork—basically, all the cheery things you can think of. Whether spring is right around the corner or maybe farther than we wish it was, getting a head start on decorating your space can help prep it for future spring fling dinner parties, or just act as an excuse to give your home another little refresh. But before you go ahead and start searching the web for cute spring-themed finds, make sure you check out our roundup of affordable home decor that'll instantly liven up your home, from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and even H&M home. So, if you're ready to dream of the spring days ahead, keep scrolling for a few of our top chic finds worth buying ASAP (even though you're still wearing your puffer).
Spring Decor Deals from Amazon
Boy Smells Agua de Jardín Candle
Infused with hints of pimento berry, jasmine, and ivy leaves, this candle transports you to a fragrant forest oasis. And let me tell you, that's a scent-sational experience you won't want to miss.
Bellaforte Pink Tritan Tumbler Drinking Glasses
Nothing screams spring/summer vibes more than colored glassware, and I've completely fallen in love with these cute pink tumbler glasses. Not only are these babies unbreakable, you also get a set of four for less than $40.
Wadser Soft Knot Ball Throw Pillow
Here's a quick trick to instantly refresh any room for spring: Just add one of these luxuriously plush throw pillows to your couch or bed, and watch as your space blossoms with seasonal cheer.
Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Spring may be the time when most animals emerge from hibernation, but with this weighted blanket from Baeraby, you won't be able to resist staying in bed for a few extra months. This one comes in three colors and three weighted options: 10 lbs, 15 lbs, and 20 lbs.
Kamang Artificial Poppy Coral Silk Flowers (3 Stems)
Can't keep flowers alive? Don't worry, girlie, we've all been there. That's why these silk flowers are here to save the day. Simply place a few of these stems in a vase, and voila! Instant floral charm without the fuss.
Spring Decor Deals from H&M Home
H&M Pleated Paper Table Lamp
Liven up your bedside table with a table lamp made from pleated paper. It comes in three colors, but I can't help loving the sage green colorway that blends in perfectly with the rest of your spring decor.
H&M 2-pack Patterned Candles
Sunflowers on candles? Seriously, it doesn't get more spring vibes than that. These are so dainty, and are currently on sale for less than $9!
H&M Patterned Cushion Cover
These spring florals are truly groundbreaking and will instantly breathe new life into your couch. Plus, these cushion covers are a breeze to swap out for fresh ones once the season changes.
H&M Wool-blend Throw
Yes, you need a new pastel-colored throw blanket for spring, and this one might just even work year-round. It's also made from a woold-blend, so you can always cozy up with it no matter what season it is.
H&M King/Queen Cotton Fitted Sheet
I don't know about you, but bedding is my chance to shine whenever any holiday is around. That's why this floral/woodsy cream-colored fitted sheet is exactly what you need to make your bed match the rest of your spring/Easter decor.
Spring Decor Deals from Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Jute Flower Placemat
Ideal for any occasion, whether it's Easter brunch or everyday dining, this decorative placemat is meticulously handwoven and braided to showcase an intricate flower design, adding a touch of natural texture and style to your table setting.
Mainstays Artificial Lavender Flower Stems in Ribbed Glass Vase
Don't overlook lavender this spring! This faux floral stem comes perfectly nestled in a chic ribbed glass vase, ready to grace any corner of your home. And the best part? No need for water.
Kate and Laurel Hatherleigh Scallop Wooden Wall Mirror
Upgrade your space for spring with the chic scalloped Hatherleigh wall mirror—it's an instant style boost wherever you hang it. Plus, it adds depth and dimension to any room, making it the perfect accessory for your seasonal refresh.
Better Homes & Garden Wood Bead and Tassel Napkin Rings
As we eagerly anticipate spring dinner parties (fingers crossed!), it's the perfect time to elevate your tablescape. Picture these charming wooden bed and tassel napkin rings adorning cream and pastel-colored napkins—they're sure to impress your guests and set the scene for a memorable gathering.
Beautiful 3-Piece Art Set by Drew Barrymore
Bring the essence of spring indoors with Beautiful by Drew Barrymore's three-piece interchangeable wall print set and frame, featuring botanical motifs and a modern abstract design reminiscent of fresh blooms and vibrant greenery. Easily switch up your wall decor to match the season, whether you're craving the charm of colorful florals or the simplicity of black and white elegance.
