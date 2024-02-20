Selena Gomez Strips Down for Bathtub Photo During Paris Getaway

Watch : Selena Gomez Posts NSFW Pic with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's recent post is making a splash.

The "Single Soon" singer shared a series of photos from her recent "40 hours" in Paris. Among her highlights from the trip? Some time relaxing in the tub. In the pic, Selena could be seen throwing her arms in the air as she sat among the bubbles with her back to the camera.

However, this wasn't the only glimpse inside her stay featured in the Feb. 19 Instagram post. Other images showed her strolling by the Eiffel Tower in a black mini dress and jacket, enjoying a latte and croissant and striking a fierce pose in a hallway.

The Only Murders in the Building star's trip to the City of Love came at a fitting time as, in the caption, she teased her new song "Love On," which drops Feb. 22.

The post comes days after the Rare Beauty mogul first announced the single—telling fans in a Feb. 15 post, "Wait 'til I turn my love on."