Selena Gomez Strips Down for Bathtub Photo During Paris Getaway

Selena Gomez's recent post is making a splash.
The "Single Soon" singer shared a series of photos from her recent "40 hours" in Paris. Among her highlights from the trip? Some time relaxing in the tub. In the pic, Selena could be seen throwing her arms in the air as she sat among the bubbles with her back to the camera.
However, this wasn't the only glimpse inside her stay featured in the Feb. 19 Instagram post. Other images showed her strolling by the Eiffel Tower in a black mini dress and jacket, enjoying a latte and croissant and striking a fierce pose in a hallway.
The Only Murders in the Building star's trip to the City of Love came at a fitting time as, in the caption, she teased her new song "Love On," which drops Feb. 22.
The post comes days after the Rare Beauty mogul first announced the single—telling fans in a Feb. 15 post, "Wait 'til I turn my love on."
Of course, followers have already seen Selena and boyfriend Benny Blanco put their love on display. Since confirming their romance late last year, the "Come & Get It" artist and the record producer—who have collaborated on music over the years—have offered fans peeks inside their dates at Lakers games, art installations and award shows. They've also shared pics from their trips as well as from their time at home just cooking and spending mornings together.
And it looks like Benny already has the stamp of approval from Selena's pals.
"They are amazing. How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks?" Nicola Peltz Beckham told Entertainment Tonight Feb. 5, while giving a shout-out to Benny and her husband Brooklyn Beckham. "I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"
If you love Selena and Benny's relationship like a love song, keep reading to see photos of the couple.