Selena Gomez Strips Down for Bathtub Photo During Paris Getaway

Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse into her recent 40 hours in Paris, including her taking a bubble bath, walking by the Eiffel Tower and enjoying a latte and croissant.

Selena Gomez's recent post is making a splash.

The "Single Soon" singer shared a series of photos from her recent "40 hours" in Paris. Among her highlights from the trip? Some time relaxing in the tub. In the pic, Selena could be seen throwing her arms in the air as she sat among the bubbles with her back to the camera.

However, this wasn't the only glimpse inside her stay featured in the Feb. 19 Instagram post. Other images showed her strolling by the Eiffel Tower in a black mini dress and jacket, enjoying a latte and croissant and striking a fierce pose in a hallway. 

The Only Murders in the Building star's trip to the City of Love came at a fitting time as, in the caption, she teased her new song "Love On," which drops Feb. 22.

The post comes days after the Rare Beauty mogul first announced the single—telling fans in a Feb. 15 post, "Wait 'til I turn my love on."

Of course, followers have already seen Selena and boyfriend Benny Blanco put their love on display. Since confirming their romance late last year, the "Come & Get It" artist and the record producer—who have collaborated on music over the years—have offered fans peeks inside their dates at Lakers games, art installations and award shows. They've also shared pics from their trips as well as from their time at home just cooking and spending mornings together.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

And it looks like Benny already has the stamp of approval from Selena's pals.

"They are amazing. How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks?" Nicola Peltz Beckham told Entertainment Tonight Feb. 5, while giving a shout-out to Benny and her husband Brooklyn Beckham. "I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"

If you love Selena and Benny's relationship like a love song, keep reading to see photos of the couple.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A Slam Dunk Date Night

The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Miami Heat in L.A. on Jan. 3, 2024.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena shared this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of herself and Benny at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Spending Time With Benny

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with friends and Benny...

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Appears to Confirm Relationship

In early December 2023, amid romance rumors, the singer commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

