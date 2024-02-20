These Tarte Cosmetics $10 Deals Are Selling out Rapidly, Plus There's Free Shipping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I have to be honest, I have never had that "lit from within" glow. I'm on top of my skincare regimen, but that's just never gonna be me. Thankfully, I'm an avid shopper with constantly improving makeup application skills. I have come to the realization that I will never have a natural glow. However, I can get a natural-looking glow thanks to my favorite beauty products.
The Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand is that miracle product that gives you a natural-looking glow without a speck of glitter. This game-changing product is on sale for 38% off, but there are even better deals than that. You can do your eye makeup in just 30 seconds with my beloved Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner, which is on sale for just $10! Get the hydration of a lip balm and long-lasting, smudge-proof lip color with a $10 deal on the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lipstick.
There are so many can't-miss deals on my favorite Tarte products right now. Plus, you get free shipping— no matter how much you spend. Get your glow on and save some money before these deals sell out. Again.
Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner
Do your eye makeup in less than 30 seconds with these mess-free, easy-to-use sticks that you can apply as an eyeshadow and an eyeliner. This formula glides on with ease (no dragging) and pigments lasts all day long. What more could you want!?
A shopper gushed, "Absolutely love the quick sticks. They make putting on eye makeup quick, easy, and the result is gorgeous. Love how smooth the eyeliner goes on. Will keep buying these!"
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lipstick
Get the hydration of a lip balm and the color payoff of a lipstick with this revolutionary hybrid product. It delivers stunning, full-coverage coverage and long-lasting hydration that your lips will love. There are 11 shades to choose from.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Creme
Pamper your lips with the ultimate hydrating treatment with up to 12 hours of moisture, per the brand. It delivers a pigmented, satin finish that looks like a gloss. It's never sticky and the brand describes the texture as "comfy like a cashmere sweater."
Tarte Fake Awake Eye Highlight
This is one of my favorite Tarte products. As someone who just never gets enough sleep, this highlighter has been a godsend to giving me that freshly rested look I just don't have naturally. I quickly swipe a bit on my eyelids and in the corners of my eyes and I see a MAJOR difference.
Tarte Clay Play To-Go Cheek Palette
Get your glow on-the-go with this limitless palette. It has a bronzer, blush, and highlighter so can create a stunning, multi-dimensional look. These formulas are buttery soft and feel incredibly lightweight on the skin, yet they are incredibly long-lasting.
A shopper said, "Love these colors !! And The way it blends."
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss
Get your plump on without that dreaded, stinging irritation that we've become accustomed to with plumping products. This formula is super-hydrating and it will give your lips a natural-looking boost of plumpness.
Tarte Double Take Eyeliner
This is two products for the price of one with liquid eyeliner on one end and a gel eyeliner on the other. You can create your perfect looks with ease and save time with everything in one convenient stick. This product also comes in brown.
A shopper reviewed, "I Love this eyeliner for not only that its clean but also extremely efficient with it being liquid and pencil. It stays on all Day it's gentle and rich on my eyes."
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Liquid Lip
Get full-coverage color that truly lasts with this liquid lipstick that feels comfortable— never drying.
A shopper raved, "My favorite ever. I adore this lipstick. It's a perfect matte lip without being too drying. It has great staying power."
Tarte Breezy Cream Blush
I'm so into cream blushes these days. This one looks oh-so-natural and it is so easy to blend. These are also to apply when you don't have any makeup brushes or sponges on with you. Just a little tap from your hand is all you need.
A Tarte shopper gushed, "Best Blush Ever. This blush is phenomenal! I love that you can build it up and it stays on all day with no need to reapply! Does not feel cakey. It's so smooth and I can't imagine ever using any other blush!"
Tarte Maneater Silk Stick Blush
This blush comes through with that "summer flush" in the ease of a stick. I also love these formula as a lip and eye color to create a monochromatic look.
A fellow fan of this blush shared, "Officially Obsessed! bought this on a whim because first, I love all the Maneater products and second, I've been on the hunt for the perfect buff blush for what seems like years. I never thought I'd find it in a cream stick! This formula glides on, provides ample time for blending, is appropriately pigmented, lasts all day and does not annoy my skin. It's the perfect balance of glow and matte. I have literally no criticism on this product and hope they make more colors!"
Tarte Maneater Blush & Glow Cheek Plump
Instead of applying a blush and a highlighter separately, save some time with this hybrid product that combines the best of both. All you need is a teeny, tiny dot on each side. Blend it out and you'll be obsessed.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer
This bronzer is next-level. It delivers a natural, matte-looking color that will make everyone wonder if you just got back from a tropical vacation. The best part: it's waterproof, which means it holds up through rain and sweat. I could not be more obsessed.
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Bronzer
If you prefer your bronzer with a bit of a glow, this one has a stunning shimmer in its formula.
Tarte Glowlight Skin Filter
Personally, I feel like this product combines the best of a bronzer and a highlighter. These shades are warm and luminous and formula blurs all the annoying things I want to hide about my skin. Also, this bottle is huge. It will last you for months even if you use it every single day. There are several shades to choose from.
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
Tarte describes this is an "instant eye lift in a tube" and I could not agree more. It gives that natural-looking, lit-from-within glow that I just will never attain naturally. It brightens without glitter and you're gonna love it. There are several shades to choose from.
