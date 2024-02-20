These Tarte Cosmetics $10 Deals Are Selling out Rapidly, Plus There's Free Shipping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I have to be honest, I have never had that "lit from within" glow. I'm on top of my skincare regimen, but that's just never gonna be me. Thankfully, I'm an avid shopper with constantly improving makeup application skills. I have come to the realization that I will never have a natural glow. However, I can get a natural-looking glow thanks to my favorite beauty products.

The Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand is that miracle product that gives you a natural-looking glow without a speck of glitter. This game-changing product is on sale for 38% off, but there are even better deals than that. You can do your eye makeup in just 30 seconds with my beloved Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner, which is on sale for just $10! Get the hydration of a lip balm and long-lasting, smudge-proof lip color with a $10 deal on the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lipstick.

There are so many can't-miss deals on my favorite Tarte products right now. Plus, you get free shipping— no matter how much you spend. Get your glow on and save some money before these deals sell out. Again.