Sarah Michelle Gellar Offers Rare Look Inside Life With Freddie Prinze Jr. and Their Teens

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a rare glimpse into how she and Freddie Prinze Jr. spend time together with their kids Charlotte and Rocky.

Watch: Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Look All Grown Up

You could say Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are slaying parenthood.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star revealed how she and her husband of nearly 22 years place a lot of focus on spending quality time with their Scooby gang, including kids Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11.

"Dinners for me are really important," Gellar told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We're a food family, food friends, we love to cook."

And one thing that's never on the menu? "If we're all at home eating dinner together, there are no phones," the Do Revenge actress continued. "It's a moment of connection."

Gellar, who's partnered with UScellular for the Global Day of Unplugging March 1, has a whole tool kit of options for tech-free bonding for the whole family.

Prinze Jr., 47, loves painting miniature figurines and has made several videos on social media highlighting his projects. And the actress shared that she'll join in on the fun.

photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar Through the Years

"I actually will go paint with him," she admitted. "I love it. Mine aren't as good as his. I don't do it as often. I also love adult coloring books. Sometimes, I'll just go up to his office with him. We'll just paint and we'll talk and just chill."

But the couple will also find activities to do as a family.

"We play board games," the 46-year-old added. "I puzzle-overloaded during Covid so I had to take a little break from puzzles, but we do a lot of board games and card games."

John Russo

And being able to unplug and enjoy that time together is, in part, due to the couple's boundaries surrounding technology for Charlotte and Rocky.

"We have all of the screen time limits on their phones, so they get whatever amount of time per day that we deem acceptable," Gellar explained. "And then it shuts off, and it's up to us to decide and say, ‘Hey, you've really been on it a lot. Go outside and go shoot some hoops or go see your friends across the streets.'"

As she put it, "The goal is that they will learn to self-regulate because they'll be used to thinking, ‘Okay, it's time to take a break.'"

As for social media, Gellar is prepared to have many conversations with her daughter as she navigates her teen years.

"I can't stop Charlotte, but I can teach her," she said. "I can teach her why not to look at that website, or not to believe everything that you see or maybe take a break from the Snap map."

But, the mother of two also noted that joining an extracurricular activity has been a saving grace for the teenager.

"I'm very fortunate," Gellar reflected. "My daughter is a competitive dancer. She dances five days a week. The girls are such a team, and they all support each other."

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

"I think having activities for these kids is really important because it does give them something outside where they're not on these devices," she stressed. "That's equally as important."

Of course, the gang does use their phones for good. After all, Gellar makes sure to keep fans up to date with sweet snaps of her family. Keep reading to see some of the couple's cutest pics.

Instagram
Party of Four

In January 2019, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. had a double date with Shannen Doherty and her now-ex Kurt Iswarienko.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

"No mistletoe, no problem," the mom of two wrote on this December 2018 kissy photo.

Instagram
Halloween Hotties

In 2018, the lovebirds took their Halloween costumes to the next level by dressing up as characters from The Royal Tenenbaums

Instagram
Blissful

It doesn't matter what these two do, as long as they're together they are having a good time.

Instagram
Ice Cream Cuddles

"If you were ice cream, you would be my favorite flavor," Gellar captioned this sweet snap in 2018.

Instagram
Wine Not?

"It's the freakin weekend, baby I'm about to have me some fun," Gellar wrote on this cheeky post in March of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Booth Fun

In December 2017, the cute couple had some fun at an engagement party thanks to photo booth props.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Gellar channeled her inner Molly Ringwald with her Andie costume from Pretty in Pink in 2017 while her husband nailed it as Duckie (played by Jon Cryer) from the film.

Instagram
Sparks Will Fly

"The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," Gellar joked to her followers on the 4th of July in 2017.

Instagram
Ready, Set, Smile

The couple that snaps selfies together, stays together! 

Instagram
Birthday Lovin'

Gellar's birthday message in 2017 to her bestie and husband was just the cutest. "Happy birthday @realfreddieprinze 'the happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.'"

Instagram
Hearts Full

In January 2017, the pair celebrated National Spouse Day by taking this pic and it's too cute.

Instagram
Red Hot

"Someone let me know who that red head was seen trick or treating with @realfreddieprinze ..." Gellar joked on Instagram while celebrating Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Beachin'

The Scooby-Doo stars soaked up the last bits of summer together in 2016 and clearly they enjoyed every minute together. 

Instagram
Proud as Can Be

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum couldn't help but gush about her husband after his cookbook came out.

Instagram
Movie Night

"Finally out like the adults we are...to see #fantasticalbeastsandwheretofindthem," Gellar revealed while out on a date night in November 2016.

Instagram
Fight Club

In October 2015, the duo posed with wrestling belts and tried to out muscle each other.

Instagram
Friends Forever

The bond between Gellar, Prinze and Selma Blair has lasted for three decades and we can't wait to see what they do during the next three.

Twitter
Cookin' Up Love

The Back to the Kitchen author and his wife are often found in the kitchen whipping up delicious meals for their family. 

Instagram
Baby on Board

In this adorable throwback, Gellar revealed that the couple took this photo in Hawaii after they learned they were expecting their daughter Charlotte!

Instagram
Dirty 30

These two have had a lot of fun in their relationship, and the Foodstirs creator's Dirty 30 was no exception. 

Instagram
Gobble, Gobble, Gobble

This throwback snap is from when the happy couple had their first Thanksgiving together and it's a total blast from the past.

Instagram
Beach Babies

The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars look like babies in this photo from a vacation way back before they had kids together.

Instagram
Sunsets Forever

We just love these two.

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

If you've ever wanted to know what Prinze and Gellar looked like when celebrating their first holiday together, then look no further!

Instagram
Drunk in Love

How happy do these two lovebirds look in this sweet photo from their honeymoon back in 2002?!

Instagram
Just Married

Clearly this pair was a match made in smiley heaven.

Instagram
Look of Love

"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Gellar shared on one of her past wedding anniversaries. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."

