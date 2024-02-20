Sarah Michelle Gellar Offers Rare Look Inside Life With Freddie Prinze Jr. and Their Teens

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Look All Grown Up

You could say Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are slaying parenthood.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star revealed how she and her husband of nearly 22 years place a lot of focus on spending quality time with their Scooby gang, including kids Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11.

"Dinners for me are really important," Gellar told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We're a food family, food friends, we love to cook."

And one thing that's never on the menu? "If we're all at home eating dinner together, there are no phones," the Do Revenge actress continued. "It's a moment of connection."

Gellar, who's partnered with UScellular for the Global Day of Unplugging March 1, has a whole tool kit of options for tech-free bonding for the whole family.

Prinze Jr., 47, loves painting miniature figurines and has made several videos on social media highlighting his projects. And the actress shared that she'll join in on the fun.