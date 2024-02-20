YouTuber Ruby Franke Sentenced to 4 to 60 Years in Prison for Child Abuse

Watch : Youtuber Ruby Franke Pleads GUILTY to 4 Charges

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Ruby Franke continues to face the legal repercussions of her crimes.

The former YouTuber, who gave parenting advice on the platform before being arrested on child abuse charges in August, was given four consecutive one to 15 year sentences (equal to four to 60 years) during a Feb. 20 hearing.

According to NBC News, Franke's exact time behind bars will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

"I am humbled and willing to serve a prison sentence," Franke told Judge John Walton during her court appearance. "I understand this is going to take time."

Her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt also received a four to 60 year prison sentence on Feb. 20.

The judge's decision comes two months after Franke—who shares six kids with estranged husband Kevin Franke—plead guilty to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse.

Authorities in Utah announced Franke's arrest over the summer after a dispatch center received a report of a "juvenile asking for help."

"The calling party stated the juvenile appeared to be emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities," an Aug. 31 press release from the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department read. "The juvenile was asking for food and water."