Master All Four Elements With This Avatar: The Last Airbender Gift Guide

When you think of the most influential animated shows of all time, series like The Simpsons, South Park, or BoJack Horseman may come to mind. But if you're of a certain generation, you know that there's only one correct answer to this question — Avatar: The Last Airbender. With its anime-inspired graphics, loveable characters, surprisingly deep plot for a children's show, and plenty of action, there's so much to love about the show. Now, fans can experience the phenomenon all over again because the beloved Nickelodeon series is coming back to the small screen with an all new live action version premiering on Netflix on Feb. 22. By now, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have probably seen the trailer and it's clear that the Netflix's reimagining will not disappoint. And there's really no better way to prove that you're the biggest ATLA fan than with merch, which is why we scoured the internet for the best Avatar merch from across the four nations.

You can show some love to your favorite sky bison with this Appa-themed fuzzy bucket hat or this exclusive Loungefly backpack. Firebenders will love this sweatshirt featuring the flame throwing brother and sister duo that is Zuko and Azula and fans of Uncle Iroh can sip (and spill) the tea from his very own teapot. Whoever your favorite character is, we've got you covered.

Whether you rep the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, the Water Tribe, or the Air Nomads, there's something for every type of Avatar fan on this list. So yip yip and show your love for the series by shopping this gift guide for Avatar: The Last Airbender.