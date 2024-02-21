Master All Four Elements With This Avatar: The Last Airbender Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When you think of the most influential animated shows of all time, series like The Simpsons, South Park, or BoJack Horseman may come to mind. But if you're of a certain generation, you know that there's only one correct answer to this question — Avatar: The Last Airbender. With its anime-inspired graphics, loveable characters, surprisingly deep plot for a children's show, and plenty of action, there's so much to love about the show. Now, fans can experience the phenomenon all over again because the beloved Nickelodeon series is coming back to the small screen with an all new live action version premiering on Netflix on Feb. 22. By now, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have probably seen the trailer and it's clear that the Netflix's reimagining will not disappoint. And there's really no better way to prove that you're the biggest ATLA fan than with merch, which is why we scoured the internet for the best Avatar merch from across the four nations.
You can show some love to your favorite sky bison with this Appa-themed fuzzy bucket hat or this exclusive Loungefly backpack. Firebenders will love this sweatshirt featuring the flame throwing brother and sister duo that is Zuko and Azula and fans of Uncle Iroh can sip (and spill) the tea from his very own teapot. Whoever your favorite character is, we've got you covered.
Whether you rep the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, the Water Tribe, or the Air Nomads, there's something for every type of Avatar fan on this list. So yip yip and show your love for the series by shopping this gift guide for Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Pillow Pets 16” Appa Stuffed Animal
Yip yip! You can snuggle up with your favorite sky bison while you binge watch the new series with this Appa-shaped Pillow Pet.
Silver Buffalo Avatar The Last Airbender 4 Pack Mini Glass Set
This set of four shot glasses will have you fired up for the new series whether you're sipping tea or tequila.
Limited Edition Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Pop! & Bag Bundle
This Loungefly backpack featuring Sokka, Katar, and Aang wrangling a flying Appa is the best way to carry around all of your daily essentials. Plus it comes with an Appa figurine!
Uncle Iroh Jasmine Dragon Tea Shop Sweatshirt
We all know Uncle Iroh has that piping hot tea – both literally and figuratively – which is why this top makes so much sense. It comes in 14 colorways and you can choose from a crewneck sweatshirt, t-shirt, or a hoodie.
Avatar: The Last Airbender The Jasmine Dragon Tea Set
Speaking of tea, you can brew your very own just like Uncle Iro in this teapot, which has a bamboo handle and comes with a matching tea cup.
Ba Sing Se Shirt
There may be no war in Ba Sing Se but there's definitely plenty of cabbage to go around, and this top proves it. It comes in a bunch of colors and sizes, plus you can choose between a t-shirt or a crewneck sweater.
Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook: Recipes from the Four Nations
This cookbook allows you to whip up delicious meals from across all four nations. With 60 recipes to choose from, you can taste the vegetarian plates of the Air Nomads, fiery entrees from the Fire Nation, seafood from the North and South Poles, and delicious cuisine from the Earth Kingdom.
Uncle Iroh Tote Bag
Carry around all of your essentials in this canvas tote bag boasting the logo of Uncle Iro's tea and dumplings shop.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Coloring Book
This coloring book is filled with 45 beautifully designed pages based on some of your favorite scenes from the series.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko & Azula Fire Nation Pullover Sweatshirt
Calling all Firebenders! This crewneck sweatshirt features a stunning design of your two favorite firebending siblings – Zuko and Azula. Choose from six colors and extended sizes.
ATLAB Earth Kingdom Crewneck Sweater
Rep your favorite nation with these minimalist crewneck sweatshirts embroidered with the symbols of the Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, Air Nomads, and Water Tribe.
Winter Appa Bucket Hats
Stay cute and cozy in this fuzzy bucket hat inspired by Appa and featuring the classic Airbender arrow. Choose from three colors.
Funny Zuko Candle
Zuko hive rise! This soy candle will make you giggle each time you light it. Choose from five delicious scents.
Funko Pop! Animation: Avatar: The Last Airbender
No Avatar fan should be without a Funko Pop! of their favorite character, like a floating Aang that glows in the dark. And of course, you can choose from several characters like Momo, Katara, Toph, and more.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang Master Of All Elements Comic Pullover Sweatshirt
This crewneck sweatshirt has a comic book inspired design featuring the last (and our most favorite) Airbender, Aang. It comes in six colors and extended sizes.
My Cabbages Shirt
If you know, you know. Show your support for the always comical cabbage man with this t-shirt, which comes in several colors and extended sizes.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Earth Kingdom Poster Pullover Hoodie
This comfy hoodie depicting the Earth Kingdom is the perfect choice for all of the Toph stans out there.
From ACOTAR to Throne of Glass and Crescent City, this gift guide will transport you into the Maas-verse.