Jason and Travis Kelce Address Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Watch : Kansas City Chiefs Release Statement On Shooting at Super Bowl Parade

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's hearts are with the people of Kansas City.

The Chiefs tight end and the Eagles center addressed the shooting that took place during the Feb. 14 Super Bowl parade celebration in Missouri—which left one woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, dead and 22 others injured.

In a message shared with listeners of their New Heights podcast on Feb. 19, Travis said he and Jason had a pre-recorded episode set to debut on Feb. 21 but that "after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first." And his brother agreed.

"We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community," Jason continued. "It's unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred. So we also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene and anybody that's been willing to help those affected by this tragedy."