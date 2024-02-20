Jason and Travis Kelce Address Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's hearts are with the people of Kansas City.
The Chiefs tight end and the Eagles center addressed the shooting that took place during the Feb. 14 Super Bowl parade celebration in Missouri—which left one woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, dead and 22 others injured.
In a message shared with listeners of their New Heights podcast on Feb. 19, Travis said he and Jason had a pre-recorded episode set to debut on Feb. 21 but that "after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first." And his brother agreed.
"We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community," Jason continued. "It's unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred. So we also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene and anybody that's been willing to help those affected by this tragedy."
Travis then reminded listeners of the KC Strong emergency fund and noted donations support victims of the shooting, families, violence prevention, mental health services and first responders. And Jason spoke about "how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected" by the tragedy.
"One of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is the wonderful community out there, the 92%ers, everybody that watches this show," he added. "We're still figuring out a way for us to be involved. Obviously, you can donate to these links right now, but we plan on doing something in the future. We're trying to get that situated right now, have some ideas But just make sure you're following and we'll be telling you guys ways that we're gonna try to get involved."
Before ending their message, Travis sent Kansas City and fans some love.
"92%ers we appreciate you. Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys," he said. "We're with you guys, and we'll see you guys soon."
This isn't the first time Travis has spoken out, with him previously expressing his heartache. "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," the athlete wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Feb. 14. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."
His organization Eight-Seven & Running also donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe account to support the Reyes family, whose two daughters were injured from the shooting. In addition, Taylor Swift, who's dating Travis, donated $100,000 to the Lopez-Galvan family.
In fact, several members of the Chiefs community have been supporting those affected by the tragedy. Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes went to a hospital to visit children who had been injured from the shooting. And the quarterback asked fans to join them in donating to the KC Strong emergency response fund.
"Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family," Patrick wrote on X Feb. 16, "we want to be there for them."