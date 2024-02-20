Hayden Panettiere Shares How She's Honoring Brother Jansen on First Anniversary of His Death

Hayden Panettiere is remembering her hero.
It's been one year since the Hero alum's brother Jansen Panettiere died at the age of 28, and Hayden is marking the occasion by honoring his memory with a moving tribute.
"Today is the 1 year anniversary of my little brother's passing," she captioned her Feb. 19 post, which featured an image of the two siblings petting a dog. "Know that I keep him in my heart, keep his things close."
And one of the things she's keeping nearby is Jansen's art, which he often shared images of to social media prior to his death.
"His AMAZING paintings are what I see when I wake up and when I go to sleep," Hayden continued. "Rest in peace my brother. One day we'll meet again."
Shortly after his death in Feb. 2023, Jansen's family shared more information about the cause of his sudden passing. In a Feb. 2023 statement to E! News, Hayden and her parents Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere said that the medical examiner determined the artist died "due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."
"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the statement continued. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."
In addition to his art, Jansen also enjoyed an acting career much like his sister's. He got his start on Disney Channel in the early aughts with a 2002 stint on Even Stevens, before going on to appear in TV shows such as Hope & Faith, Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead.
He also worked in a number of voiceover projects, including Blue's Clues, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown and The X's.
Hayden has previously paid tribute to Jansen on social media on what would have been his 29th birthday.
"Happy Birthday little brother," the 34-year-old wrote on Sept. 25 over a throwback image of she and her brother as kids sitting in front of a Christmas tree. "I miss you everyday. I'll love you forever."