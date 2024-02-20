Hayden Panettiere Shares How She's Honoring Brother Jansen on First Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Gets Emotional in First TV Interview Since Brother's Death

Hayden Panettiere is remembering her hero.

It's been one year since the Hero alum's brother Jansen Panettiere died at the age of 28, and Hayden is marking the occasion by honoring his memory with a moving tribute.

"Today is the 1 year anniversary of my little brother's passing," she captioned her Feb. 19 post, which featured an image of the two siblings petting a dog. "Know that I keep him in my heart, keep his things close."

And one of the things she's keeping nearby is Jansen's art, which he often shared images of to social media prior to his death.

"His AMAZING paintings are what I see when I wake up and when I go to sleep," Hayden continued. "Rest in peace my brother. One day we'll meet again."

Shortly after his death in Feb. 2023, Jansen's family shared more information about the cause of his sudden passing. In a Feb. 2023 statement to E! News, Hayden and her parents Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere said that the medical examiner determined the artist died "due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."