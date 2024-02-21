Shoppers Say This TikTok-Loved $1 Lipstick Feels Like a "Spa Day" for Their Lips

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"You get what you pay for" is a phrase that gets thrown out a lot, but it's not always applicable when you are shopping for beauty products. If you could get a lipstick that's 20 times cheaper than what you typically buy, wouldn't you give it a chance? To be fair, I don't know how much you're spending on your lipsticks, but would you pay $1? A lot of people reading this probably said "no" immediately and I don't blame them. We all tend to equate price and quality to a certain extent, but when a product is trending on TikTok, we all get tempted to shop. Or at least I do.
My For You feed on TikTok is full of people raving about the wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick. Shoppers love it because it's incredibly hydrating, long-lasting, and beautifully pigmented. It's so popular that it has 26,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. Best of all it's only $1 and there are 22 shades to choose from.
You could buy one of each shade and still spend less than you would on one tube of lipstick from another brand.
These hydrating lipsticks are formulated with hydrating ingredients like Vitamin E, Vitamin A, aloe vera, macadamia nut oil. The formula is buildable, so you can intensify the look when you please. No matter how much you layer on, the pigment is long-lasting. There are 22 shades to choose from.
If you need more insights before you shop, these rave reviews will convince you to check out the TikTok favorite for yourself.
A shocked shopper said, "I was amazed at how long this lipstick lasts. I put it on in the morning, and it stays on the whole day until I get home, and when I did a tissue test barely anything came off!"
Another gushed, "Oh. Em. Gee. Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Secret Muse Pink is like, my new obsession! The color is giving me major vibes – so rich and buildable. And can we talk about hydration? My lips feel like they just came back from a spa day. Wet n Wild, you nailed it!"
A reviewer raved, "I'm obsessed. I'll be honest-for the price I wasn't expecting much. I was sorely mistaken. It's a rich crimson color and when I apply it on my lips it's not overpowering at all. I wear it pretty much everyday."
"It stays on well and keeps lips soft. I'm shocked and I'm buying more. I love good cheap lipstick that works," someone reviewed.
While you're shopping, check out these additional E! Shopping Editor recommendations from the brand.
wet n wild Lipstick Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick
If you prefer a lipstick with mega shine, this is the one for you. It's a popular pick with 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has a hydrating formula and it's incredibly lightweight on the lips— even if you layer it on. There are 13 shades to choose from. I like the color "Clothes Off" which is a gorgeous, brownish nude hue.
This gloss has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
wet n wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss
If you really want to amp up the shine go for the wet n wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss. It's stunning on its own or you can layer it over your favorite lipstick for an extra dose of color.
wet n wild Color Icon Lip Liner Pencil
This is a budget-friendly lip liner that truly comes through with its rich, creamy formula that does not feather. My go-to shade is Brandy Wine. This liner has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
wet n wild Color Icon Blush
Get that natural-looking summertime flush with one of these versatile blushes. Just dust on a little bit and they blend with ease. Shoppers gave this product 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mega Last Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner- Ultra Fine Brush Tip Pen
With a name like "Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner," I was immediately intrigued. I haven't been dumped in a minute, but I do cry all the time and I can confirm that this eyeliner holds up. It comes in various shades of black, brown, and charcoal. This pick has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
wet n wild Mega Last Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner- Precise Ultra Fine Tip
Here's another "Breakup Proof" liquid eyeliner from wet n wild. This one has that same reliable formula, but if you look closely, you'll see the ultra fine tip. This is great for wings and cat eyes. Shoppers gave this product 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
wet n wild Photo Focus Loose Baking Setting Powder
Lock your makeup in for a long day with this setting powder. It has a mattifying effect to get you through a sweaty day, but it never feels heavy on the skin. There are several shades to choose from. This powder has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
wet n wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator
The Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love this product. It's lightweight, hydrating, and it delivers a soft semi-matte finish at a $5 price tag. Yep, that's right. You can get a top-rated, customer-loved tinted moisturizer for just $5.
You can wear this on its own for those days when you want some coverage, but don't have time to apply a full face of makeup. It also works as a great priming base layer under your foundation.
wet n wild Mega Glo Makeup Stick
These Glo Makeup Sticks are so incredibly easy to use and there are colors for contour, highlight, concealer, and blush. They go on smoothly, blend quickly, and look natural. I love that they are mess-free. Shoppers gave these sticks 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
wet n wild Photo Focus Dewy Liquid Foundation
Don't knock it until you try it. This $5 foundation really comes through if you want that dewy look. It is lightweight, but you can build it up for those days when you want more coverage without the product pilling up. The Bachelor alum Susie Evans said that she used this during Clayton Echard's season.
wet n wild Megalast Catsuit Matte Liquid Lipstick
Get smudge-proof, long-lasting color with this tried and true liquid lipstick. It delivers a matte finish and it comes in several colors ranging from bold to neutral. This product has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more affordable beauty products, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has been using this $8 product since high school.