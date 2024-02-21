Shoppers Say This TikTok-Loved $1 Lipstick Feels Like a "Spa Day" for Their Lips

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"You get what you pay for" is a phrase that gets thrown out a lot, but it's not always applicable when you are shopping for beauty products. If you could get a lipstick that's 20 times cheaper than what you typically buy, wouldn't you give it a chance? To be fair, I don't know how much you're spending on your lipsticks, but would you pay $1? A lot of people reading this probably said "no" immediately and I don't blame them. We all tend to equate price and quality to a certain extent, but when a product is trending on TikTok, we all get tempted to shop. Or at least I do.

My For You feed on TikTok is full of people raving about the wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick. Shoppers love it because it's incredibly hydrating, long-lasting, and beautifully pigmented. It's so popular that it has 26,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. Best of all it's only $1 and there are 22 shades to choose from.

You could buy one of each shade and still spend less than you would on one tube of lipstick from another brand.