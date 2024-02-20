Olivia Culpo and Fiancé Christian McCaffrey Vacation in Mexico After Super Bowl Loss

Olivia Culpo and fiancé Christian McCaffrey headed to Mexico after his team the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl, along with two teammates and their wives.

After his team's loss in the 2024 Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey and fiancée Olivia Culpo touched down in Mexico.

The San Francisco 49ers star running back and the former Miss Universe recently headed for a post-game vacation in Cabo San Lucas. On Feb. 18, they were spotted soaked up the sun, and they weren't alone: Joining them were two of Christian's 49ers teammates and their wives—tight end George Kittle and Claire Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Kristen Juszczyk.

Olivia shared a TikTok of herself and the women sitting with drinks, set to a viral voiceover titled, "I would give the pain a 10." The model captioned the video, "If you're wondering how we're holding up."

The 31-year-old was also photographed walking on the beach with Christian, as seen on TMZ. Olivia wore a cream bikini top and matching shorts and cover-up while Christian, 27, sported a black button-down shirt and olive green swimming trunks. The whole group was later seen taking a dip in the water.

Olivia had paid tribute to Christian on social media after the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11.  "Sad because I wish the outcome was different," she wrote in a Feb. 15 TikTok post. "but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and should into becoming better every single day."

Olivia added, "I'm so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world."

TikTok / Olivia Culpo

The two got engaged last April and have been together since 2019. Look back at Olivia and Christian's cutest photos:

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

So Proud

Olivia Culpo showed some love to Christian McCaffrey after he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown in October 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Biggest Cheerleader

The former Miss Universe cheered on her man from the sidelines in September 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Engaged!

The couple celebrated their engagement at a garden party in July 2023.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia and Christian booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

