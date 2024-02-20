Olivia Culpo and Fiancé Christian McCaffrey Vacation in Mexico After Super Bowl Loss

Watch : Why Olivia Culpo's Sisters Weren't Told About ENGAGEMENT Plans

After his team's loss in the 2024 Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey and fiancée Olivia Culpo touched down in Mexico.

The San Francisco 49ers star running back and the former Miss Universe recently headed for a post-game vacation in Cabo San Lucas. On Feb. 18, they were spotted soaked up the sun, and they weren't alone: Joining them were two of Christian's 49ers teammates and their wives—tight end George Kittle and Claire Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Kristen Juszczyk.

Olivia shared a TikTok of herself and the women sitting with drinks, set to a viral voiceover titled, "I would give the pain a 10." The model captioned the video, "If you're wondering how we're holding up."

The 31-year-old was also photographed walking on the beach with Christian, as seen on TMZ. Olivia wore a cream bikini top and matching shorts and cover-up while Christian, 27, sported a black button-down shirt and olive green swimming trunks. The whole group was later seen taking a dip in the water.