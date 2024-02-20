Hilary Swank Reveals Stories Behind Names of Her Twins Aya and Ohm

Watch : Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Names for the First Time

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider traveled far and wide to find the perfect names for their million dollar babies.

The two-time Oscar winner has revealed how they chose to call their twin daughter and son Aya and Ohm, 10 months.

"Aya was a Syrian refugee we met in Lebanon, so she was just this courageous brave young girl full of light going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, 'She's so beautiful. What a great name,'" the 49-year-old said on Today Feb. 19. "And Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people. We thought, 'Oh, that sounds very fitting.'"

The first-time mom also detailed what surprised her most about being a mother.

"I think every mom I have heard says, 'Oh, get ready to experience the greatest joy of your life,' and I'm like, 'Oh, no, I know what great joy feels like. i have five dogs. I get it," Swank said. "Then you have babies and you are like, 'Oh, the love is so expansive. It is so incredible. It is so joyous and every single day you get to wake up and be with them is my fullest purpose."