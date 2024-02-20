Hilary Swank Reveals Stories Behind Names of Her Twins Aya and Ohm

Hilary Swank has explained how she and husband Philip Schneider chose to call their twin son and daughter Aya and Ohm.

By Corinne Heller Feb 20, 2024 12:22 AMTags
BabiesHilary SwankCeleb Kids
Watch: Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Names for the First Time

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider traveled far and wide to find the perfect names for their million dollar babies.

The two-time Oscar winner has revealed how they chose to call their twin daughter and son Aya and Ohm, 10 months.

"Aya was a Syrian refugee we met in Lebanon, so she was just this courageous brave young girl full of light going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, 'She's so beautiful. What a great name,'" the 49-year-old said on Today Feb. 19. "And Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people. We thought, 'Oh, that sounds very fitting.'"

The first-time mom also detailed what surprised her most about being a mother.

"I think every mom I have heard says, 'Oh, get ready to experience the greatest joy of your life,' and I'm like, 'Oh, no, I know what great joy feels like. i have five dogs. I get it," Swank said. "Then you have babies and you are like, 'Oh, the love is so expansive. It is so incredible. It is so joyous and every single day you get to wake up and be with them is my fullest purpose."

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

The star of the upcoming film Ordinary Angels had revealed Aya and Ohm's names in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram. On Feb. 16, a photo of herself with her and the twins was released as part of her new partnership with HealthyBaby, a babycare company known for their Environmental Working Group (EWG)-verified diapers.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

Joe Alwyn Shares Rare Look at Life One Year After Taylor Swift Split

3

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

(E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Look back at Swank's sweetest family moments:

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Meet Aya & Ohm

Hilary reveals the names of her and husband Philip Schneider's twin daughter and son in a 2024 Valentine's Day Instagram post.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for ABA

Love Will Keep Them Warm

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider enjoy time in the snow in Park City, Utah,  at Sundance in 2019.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Spooky Season

The P.S. I Love You star rings in the fall with a social media shoutout to her fur baby and her babies-to-be. 

She captioned her Oct. 2022 post, "#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins."

Hilary Swank / Instagram

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Parenthood

Hilary has an extra special present this Christmas—two new babies, which she dubbed "gifts of a lifetime."

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Eyes for Only Each Other

Each other and their incoming arrivals! Hilary keeps a hand on her growing baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Two Buns in the Oven

Hilary provides an update on her pregnancy journey with fans, captioning her Feb. 2023 post, "Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!"

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Million Dollar Baby (A)

The Million Dollar Baby star has her own prizefighter when "Baby A" is caught flexing in an ultrasound image

Hilary Swank / Instagram

They're Here

Hilary officially welcomes twins, a boy and a girl.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned her announcement. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Doggy Heaven

Hilary gives a peek into her and Philip's life at home with their many fur babies. 

"So I walked into my bedroom to find this display of rescue dog nap yumminess…," she captioned the June 2023 post. "Can you even? Terrific Teddy, Super Sufi, Kinetic Kai, Dashing Dunton and Mama Moon."

John Sciulli/Variety via Getty Images

Parents' Night Out

Hilary and Philip enjoy a night to themselves away from the kids. 

Hilary Swank / Instagram

And The Names Are...

Hilary finally reveals the names of her twins after ten months. 

Welcome Aya and Ohm!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

Joe Alwyn Shares Rare Look at Life One Year After Taylor Swift Split

3

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

4

How Taylor Swift Is Keeping Travis Kelce Close Amid Australia Trip

5

John Travolta's Moving Tribute From Daughter Ella Will Warm Your Heart