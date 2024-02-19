Jake Bongiovi Honors Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown on Her 20th Birthday in the Sweetest Way

Watch : Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

Millie Bobby Brown is rocking a milestone birthday with the help of her love.

The Stranger Things star turned 20 Feb. 19 and was that day photographed out with her fiancée Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in New York City. The 21-year-old later shared a sweet tribute to his partner.

"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," Jake wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself kissing his partner's cheek at a party. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."

While he and Millie have not revealed their wedding date since they announced their engagement last April, his dad told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight earlier this month that there were three weddings for their family set to place in 2024. He also shared his thoughts on his son's relationship with Stranger Things' Eleven.

"They're growing together," the 61-year-old said. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."