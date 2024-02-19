Jake Bongiovi Honors Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown on Her 20th Birthday in the Sweetest Way

Millie Bobby Brown is rocking a milestone birthday with the help of her love.
The Stranger Things star turned 20 Feb. 19 and was that day photographed out with her fiancée Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in New York City. The 21-year-old later shared a sweet tribute to his partner.
"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," Jake wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself kissing his partner's cheek at a party. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."
While he and Millie have not revealed their wedding date since they announced their engagement last April, his dad told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight earlier this month that there were three weddings for their family set to place in 2024. He also shared his thoughts on his son's relationship with Stranger Things' Eleven.
"They're growing together," the 61-year-old said. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."
As for whether he planned to perform at Millie and Jake's nuptials, Jon joked, "It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it's costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They've all got great partners and we're looking forward to it."
In 2022, Jon and wife Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi's son Jesse Bongiovi, who turned 29 Feb. 19, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jesse Light. In an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month, the Bon Jovi frontman confirmed that daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 30, was also engaged, and said he had written her a wedding song titled "Kiss the Bride."
Last September, Millie gave an update on her wedding planning process. "It has not been stressful at all for me," she said on Today. "Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I'm always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' But ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited."
