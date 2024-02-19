Jake Bongiovi Honors Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown on Her 20th Birthday in the Sweetest Way

Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi shared a heartwarming post honoring his fiancée Millie Bobby Brown on her 20th birthday, as he teased their "big year ahead."

Watch: Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

Millie Bobby Brown is rocking a milestone birthday with the help of her love.

The Stranger Things star turned 20 Feb. 19 and was that day photographed out with her fiancée Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in New York City. The 21-year-old later shared a sweet tribute to his partner.

"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," Jake wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself kissing his partner's cheek at a party. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."

While he and Millie have not revealed their wedding date since they announced their engagement last Aprilhis dad told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight earlier this month that there were three weddings for their family set to place in 2024. He also shared his thoughts on his son's relationship with Stranger Things' Eleven.

"They're growing together," the 61-year-old said. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

photos
Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

As for whether he planned to perform at Millie and Jake's nuptials, Jon joked, "It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it's costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They've all got great partners and we're looking forward to it."

In 2022, Jon and wife Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi's son Jesse Bongiovi, who turned 29 Feb. 19, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jesse Light. In an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month, the Bon Jovi frontman confirmed that daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 30, was also engaged, and said he had written her a wedding song titled "Kiss the Bride."

Last September, Millie gave an update on her wedding planning process. "It has not been stressful at all for me," she said on Today. "Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I'm always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' But ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited."

Look back at Millie and Jake's road to romance:

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

