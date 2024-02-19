Disney on Ice Skater Anastasia Olson Shares "Healing" Quote One Week After Hospitalization

Watch : Disney On Ice Skater Hospitalized After Fall

Anastasia Olson is keeping her spirits high after a scary incident.

The Disney on Ice skater, who was hospitalized after suffering a fall during a recent show in Minneapolis, posted a "gentle reminder" to her Instagram Story Feb. 18.

"In your seasons of darkness may you remember that your inner light cannot be dimmed," Olson, quoting author Alex Elle, captioned a photo of oranges. "No matter what you're walking through, you will return to yourself."

"Trust and believe that you are healing," the message continued, "Always."

Officials at Hennepin County Medical Center confirmed to E! News Feb. 12 that Olson was in "serious condition" after the incident, while Disney on Ice shared more insight on her hospitalization.

"The skater who portrayed Belle was injured while performing a lift during a pair skating part of the routine and fell," the company told E! News. "She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers."