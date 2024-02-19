John Travolta's Moving 70th Birthday Message From Daughter Ella Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : John Travolta Shares Birthday Tribute To Son Benjamin

Look who's crying (us).

John Travolta turned 70 Feb. 18 and received a heartwarming birthday tribute from his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world," the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood photo of herself with her dad. "I love you to the moon and back."

The Grease star, who shares Ella with late wife Kelly Preston, commented on her post, "And I always will be Ella my baby girl," adding a heart emoji.

And it appears the milestone celebration was extra special for the Pulp Fiction star, who offered a glimpse at the festivities on Instagram Story. In the social media video, John could be seen blowing out candles on his birthday cake and later eating a piece—with his dog standing on his lap and licking his face, a moment he fittingly captioned, "Birthday kiss from Peanut."