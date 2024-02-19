John Travolta's Moving 70th Birthday Message From Daughter Ella Will Warm Your Heart

Look who's crying (us).
John Travolta turned 70 Feb. 18 and received a heartwarming birthday tribute from his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.
"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world," the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood photo of herself with her dad. "I love you to the moon and back."
The Grease star, who shares Ella with late wife Kelly Preston, commented on her post, "And I always will be Ella my baby girl," adding a heart emoji.
And it appears the milestone celebration was extra special for the Pulp Fiction star, who offered a glimpse at the festivities on Instagram Story. In the social media video, John could be seen blowing out candles on his birthday cake and later eating a piece—with his dog standing on his lap and licking his face, a moment he fittingly captioned, "Birthday kiss from Peanut."
The Look Who's Talking actor also shared on his own page a video of son Benjamin Travolta, 13, skiing, noting, "This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I'm so proud of him."
Several fellow celebs sent their well-wishes to John on Instagram, including longtime pal Jamie Lee Curtis, his costar from the 1985 movie Perfect.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @johntravolta," the actress wrote on her page, alongside several pics of the two, from the past and present. "We have been friends and colleagues for a long time and we share a passion for our art and children and rescue pups! @pawworks."
John responded, "Jamie, I adore you. Thank you for remembering my birthday and our wonderful relationship."
Look back at the actor's sweetest moments with his family over the years: