How Taylor Swift Is Keeping Travis Kelce Close Amid Eras Tour Concerts in Australia

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Social Media Official!

Taylor Swift is still the Kansas City Chiefs' cheer captain, even in the offseason.

One week after Travis Kelce's team won the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the "Blank Space" singer was spotted in Australia wearing the NFL squad's "Champions" hat.

In a photo obtained by TMZ Feb. 19, the 14-time Grammy winner—who just wrapped up three Eras Tour stadium shows in Melbourne—can be seen boarding a plane while rocking the Chiefs merch. Taylor also appeared to be sporting her "TNT" friendship bracelet, an apparent gift from Travis that gives a nod to the couple's initials, as she departed Melbourne.

Next up for Taylor? She's closing out February with four concerts in Sydney before kicking off the month of March with seven shows in Singapore.

And Swifties are hoping Travis will be in the crowd for a few of his girlfriend's upcoming performances. After all, he would be returning the favor after Taylor flew from her Feb. 10 concert in Tokyo to make it to the Chiefs' Feb. 11 Super Bowl game.

"Thank you for coming," Travis told Taylor while celebrating his team's victory. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best baby. The absolute best."

"How do you not have jet lag right now?" he later asked, to which she swiftly replied, "Jet lag is a choice."