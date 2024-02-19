Joe Manganiello Makes Caitlin O'Connor Romance Instagram Official 7 Months After Sofía Vergara Breakup

Watch : Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

Joe Manganiello are Caitlin O'Connor are dancing into a new era together.

Two months after the Magic Mike star and the Winning Time actress stepped out for their red carpet debut, the couple has made their relationship Instagram official.

While sharing a glimpse at his "week in review," Manganiello posted a few pictures from his Valentine's Day celebration with O'Connor, including a sweet selfie and a snap of his leading lady standing in front of flowers and a heart-shaped box of candy.

Joe, 47, and Caitlin, 34, first sparked romance rumors in September following the Deal or No Deal Island host's split from his wife of seven years, Sofía Vergara.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the duo said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, the True Blood alum officially filed for divorce from the Modern Family actress, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.