Harry Styles Debuts Winning Haircut During Rare Public Appearance at Soccer Game

Watch : Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Hold Hands During Stroll

You'll be late night talking about these Harry Styles photos.

Why? That's because the "Adore You" singer—who shaved his head in late 2023—showed off his grown out hair on Feb. 18 while attending the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United at England's Kenilworth Road stadium.

The 30-year-old paired his stylish hair—which remains shorter on the sides and longer on the top of his head—with a Maison Margiela sleeveless sweater, white button up shirt and long black coat.

Styles' appearance at the game, during which Manchester United defeated Luton Town with a score of 2 to 1, might've come as a surprise to fans, given that he's kept a low profile since ending Love on Tour in July.

"It's been the greatest experience of my life," he wrote on Instagram Story at the time. "Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

The Grammy winner went on to thank his supporters for their kindness.

"I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you," he added. "You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."