Sophia Culpo and Alix Earle Avoid Each Other At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Watch : 2024 People's Choice Award Host Simu Liu Promises Show Surprises & Big Stars!

Red carpets are not without their awkward moments.

In fact, Alix Earle and Sophia Culpo—who were involved in some public drama surrounding Braxton Berrios last year—crossed paths at the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.

Alix, 23, wore a tight black gown with a sheer skirt and a deep v-neck. Meanwhile, Sophia donned a simple, short white strapless gown. The 27-year-old also walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Michael Stevens, the two first hard launching their romance on social media in September. (See every star on the red carpet here).

At the event to see which stars would be recognized by the fans for their great work across television, film, and social media at the show (see every winner here) the pair stuck to the business at hand of cheering on the nominees rather than rehashing their somewhat contentious past.

While Alix is currently dating Braxton, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver dated Sophia for two years before quickly moving on with the TikTok star. And although Alix didn't confirm the duo were officially dating until November, some fans suspected an overlap between Braxton's relationship with Alix, and his relationship with Sophia.