Sophia Culpo and Alix Earle Avoid Each Other At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Red carpets are not without their awkward moments.
In fact, Alix Earle and Sophia Culpo—who were involved in some public drama surrounding Braxton Berrios last year—crossed paths at the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.
Alix, 23, wore a tight black gown with a sheer skirt and a deep v-neck. Meanwhile, Sophia donned a simple, short white strapless gown. The 27-year-old also walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Michael Stevens, the two first hard launching their romance on social media in September. (See every star on the red carpet here).
At the event to see which stars would be recognized by the fans for their great work across television, film, and social media at the show (see every winner here) the pair stuck to the business at hand of cheering on the nominees rather than rehashing their somewhat contentious past.
While Alix is currently dating Braxton, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver dated Sophia for two years before quickly moving on with the TikTok star. And although Alix didn't confirm the duo were officially dating until November, some fans suspected an overlap between Braxton's relationship with Alix, and his relationship with Sophia.
The Culpo Sisters star somewhat addressed speculation regarding her relationship with Braxton—which she later confirmed ended in Feb. 2023—in an April social media post.
"A lot of trust was broken," she wrote in an Instagram Q&A. "But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love & support so so much."
Braxton later claimed the former couple's relationship ending had "nothing to do with anyone else," and while Sophia appeared to disagree in a since-deleted TikTok, she's made it clear she harbors no bad blood toward her ex's new girlfriend.
In fact, the reality star even reached out to Alix amid all the drama.
"I was like, 'Hey, I just wanna say I'm really sorry that this is turning into girl vs. girl,'" she shared on a Sept. 2024 episode of the Barely Filtered podcast. "'You don't owe me anything, he was the only person that had loyalty to me.'"
And while Alix and Sophia's attendance raised eyebrows, they're not the only stars to show out for the People's Choice Awards 2024. Read on for every star's red carpet moment.