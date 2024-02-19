Simu Liu Reveals the Secret to the People’s Choice Awards—and Yes, It’s Ozempic

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 19, 2024 1:38 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024NBCHealthPeople's Choice AwardsNBCUOzempic
TONIGHT 8 PM
Watch: 2024 People’s Choice Awards: Watch Host Simu Liu’s Full Opening Monologue!

Simu Liu is starting the night with a jab or two. 

The 2024 People Choice Awards host couldn't help but poke fun at some of Hollywood's most popular cosmetic treatments during the Feb. 18 event.

"Welcome to the 49th annual People's Choice Awards," Simu explained launching into his opening monologue, "that's right, the show is almost 50 years old, but it is Hollywood."

"So, with a little Botox, some light filler and a couple months on Ozempic, it won't look a day over 31," the Barbie star continued. "I guarantee it."

And the actor is just the latest star to weigh in on the drug, originally intended to treat type 2 diabetes.

Most recently, Kelly Osbourne recently said that she thinks criticism of the drug comes from a place of jealousy. 

"I think it's amazing," she told E! News while at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet Jan. 30."There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

photos
See the 2024 People's Choice Awards Winners

Others, however, have been more hesitant about its weight loss benefits.

"I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people," Raven-Symoné told E! News in July, "and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes."

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama

She continued, "Do what you gotta do, just make sure you save the medication for the people who actually need it."

But needless to say, Ozempic will continue to be a subject of debate for stars in Hollywood.

Keep reading to see which celebs made their way to the People's Choice Awards.

NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

NBC via Getty Images

Adam Sandler

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Megan Fox

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Tom Hiddleston

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Harry Jowsey

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Camilla Luddington

NBC via Getty Images

Hannah Godwin

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Kim Raver

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Jason & Brett Oppenheim

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kane Brown

NBC via Getty Images

Dolores Catania

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Caterina Scorsone

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Carmack

NBC via Getty Images

Cathy Kelley

NBC via Getty Images

Olivia Ponton

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Mary Fitzgerald

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

JB Smoove

NBC via Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

In Lena Berisha

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Shameik Moore

Rich Polk/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Katie Douglas

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Whitney Cummings

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Nicole Young

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Darren Barnet

Mark Von Holden/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Anthony Hill

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley

Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jackie & Adam Sandler

NBC via Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli 

photos
View More Photos From People's Choice Awards 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards tonight, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock. E!'s Live From E! red carpet kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama

4

2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

5

Chrishell Stause Debuts Short Haircut at 2024 People's Choice Awards