Simu Liu Reveals the Secret to the People’s Choice Awards—and Yes, It’s Ozempic

Watch : 2024 People’s Choice Awards: Watch Host Simu Liu’s Full Opening Monologue!

Simu Liu is starting the night with a jab or two.

The 2024 People Choice Awards host couldn't help but poke fun at some of Hollywood's most popular cosmetic treatments during the Feb. 18 event.

"Welcome to the 49th annual People's Choice Awards," Simu explained launching into his opening monologue, "that's right, the show is almost 50 years old, but it is Hollywood."

"So, with a little Botox, some light filler and a couple months on Ozempic, it won't look a day over 31," the Barbie star continued. "I guarantee it."

And the actor is just the latest star to weigh in on the drug, originally intended to treat type 2 diabetes.

Most recently, Kelly Osbourne recently said that she thinks criticism of the drug comes from a place of jealousy.

"I think it's amazing," she told E! News while at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet Jan. 30."There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"