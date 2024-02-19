Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's 3rd Birthday at Butterfly Tea Party

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Gushes Over Patrick Mahomes Post Super Bowl

One week after winning the 2024 Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped celebrate one of the cutest MVPs in his personal life.

The athlete and his wife Brittany Mahomes recently headed to their native Texas with their family to host a birthday bash for their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who turns 3 Feb. 20. The couple, joined by son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 14 months, celebrated their eldest child at a butterfly-themed "Tea for Three" party at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

"We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!" Brittany wrote on Instagram Feb. 18, alongside a video of the event. "I can't even believe we will have a 3 year old in just a few days! Time flies when you're having fun! We love you baby girl."

Guests also included Patrick's brother Jackson Mahomes and their mom Randi Mahomes.

"Happiest birthday to our sweet Sterling Skye," she wrote on her Instagram, alongside more images from the party. "You are so loved!"