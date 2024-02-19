Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's 3rd Birthday at Butterfly Tea Party

One week after winning the 2024 Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped celebrate one of the cutest MVPs in his personal life.
The athlete and his wife Brittany Mahomes recently headed to their native Texas with their family to host a birthday bash for their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who turns 3 Feb. 20. The couple, joined by son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 14 months, celebrated their eldest child at a butterfly-themed "Tea for Three" party at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
"We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!" Brittany wrote on Instagram Feb. 18, alongside a video of the event. "I can't even believe we will have a 3 year old in just a few days! Time flies when you're having fun! We love you baby girl."
Guests also included Patrick's brother Jackson Mahomes and their mom Randi Mahomes.
"Happiest birthday to our sweet Sterling Skye," she wrote on her Instagram, alongside more images from the party. "You are so loved!"
The birthday girl wore a long sleeve light pink dress with a red poppy pattern, paired with white leggings, a pink headband and matching wings. Her friends also wore pink wings as they played among the multiple attractions set up at the bash. The party featured a white bounce house, white roundabout, white and pink ball pit, matching floral arrangements, and pastel green cake with pink butterfly accents.
Brittany wore a white T-shirt and matching high-waisted jeans. Patrick sported a light gray T-shirt and ripped blue jeans while Bronze matched, with his outfit also featuring a smiley face.
Read on to see photos from Sterling's birthday party: