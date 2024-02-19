Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Reunite at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Watch : 2024 BAFTA Film Awards: Best Red Carpet Fashion!

To Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone has never shined so brightly.

He couldn't help but celebrate his La La Land costar as she nabbed the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2024 BAFTA Awards Feb. 18 for her role in Poor Things. (See every winner here.)

Donning a Gucci single-breasted white wool suit, Ryan was seen clapping and winking at the Easy-A star, who walked to the stage in a quirky peach custom Louis Vuitton one-sleeve gown, fit for her film's character Bella.

It's no surprise that the Barbie actor, who was nominated for Supporting Actor at the BAFTAs, applauded Emma so enthusiastically. The pair have remained great friends since they first starred in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love.

"He's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process," Emma reflected at the Telluride Film Festival in 2018. "I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan."