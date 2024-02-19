Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Reunite at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling shared the sweetest moment amid the Poor Things star’s win at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards Feb. 18.

To Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone has never shined so brightly. 

He couldn't help but celebrate his La La Land costar as she nabbed the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2024 BAFTA Awards Feb. 18 for her role in Poor Things. (See every winner here.)

Donning a Gucci single-breasted white wool suit, Ryan was seen clapping and winking at the Easy-A star, who walked to the stage in a quirky peach custom Louis Vuitton one-sleeve gown, fit for her film's character Bella.

It's no surprise that the Barbie actor, who was nominated for Supporting Actor at the BAFTAs, applauded Emma so enthusiastically. The pair have remained great friends since they first starred in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love.

"He's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process," Emma reflected at the Telluride Film Festival in 2018. "I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan."

And while the pair shared a special moment together at the London event, Emma made sure to spotlight another important person during her speech.

Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

"I just want to say this in case I don't ever get a chance to again," Emma said on stage. "I really want to thank my mom because she's the best person I know in the world and she inspires me every single day and she's always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I'm beyond grateful."

"Without her none of this exists, including my life, so thanks for that too, mom," she continued. "Thank you so much."

Keep reading to see who shined at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards.

JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cillian Murphy

Mike Marsland/WireImage

David Tennant

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

John Phillips/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett

John Phillips/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Ryan Gosling

John Phillips/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bryce Dallas Howard

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily Collins

John Phillips/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dua Lipa

John Phillips/Getty Images

Adjoa Andoh

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Paul Mescal

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rami Malek

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emma Corrin

John Phillips/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Carey Mulligan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Vera Wang

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

John Phillips/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

