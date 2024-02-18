Laura Merritt Walker Thanks Fans for Helping to "Carry Us Through the Impossible" After Son's Death

As blogger Laura Merritt Walker and husband David Walker continue to grieve the recent tragic death of their son Callahan at age 3, the couple shared a message with their supporters.

By Corinne Heller Feb 18, 2024 11:21 PMTags
Influencer
Watch: Influencer Laura Merritt Walker Reveals 3-Year-Old Son Has Died

The Walker family has shared a special message with fans following their devastating loss.

Merritt & Style blogger Laura Merritt Walker and husband David Walker released a statement Feb. 18, six days after announcing that their son Callahan died at age 3 from a recent "tragic accident."

"We are humbled by the love and support of this community," they wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thank you for your love, messages and prayers for the whole family. We cannot tell how grateful we are and how they are helping carry us through the impossible. With all our love and appreciation, Laura & David."

The couple also shared a Spotify playlist of gospel and worship music that they put together in honor of their late son, titled "Cal Bear," writing, "It has been on repeat in our home. The truth of these songs is blessing us every day. These are songs that we have loved in our family for years and each hold a special place to us."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

In addition to his parents, Callahan is also survived by big brothers Beckham, 10, and Chamberlain, 7. Laura and David have not shared further details regarding their youngest son's passing. The Frisco Texas Fire Department previously confirmed to E! News it responded to a drowning call involving the Walker family, but declined to provide further information.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

3

Laura Merritt Walker Thanks Fans for Support After Son's Tragic Death

"We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week," Lauren and David wrote in a joint Instagram post shared Feb. 12. "He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family."

The couple continued, "Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy. We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus. We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

3

Laura Merritt Walker Thanks Fans for Support After Son's Tragic Death

4

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Painful Update on Chemo

5

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List