Laura Merritt Walker Thanks Fans for Helping to "Carry Us Through the Impossible" After Son's Death

The Walker family has shared a special message with fans following their devastating loss.
Merritt & Style blogger Laura Merritt Walker and husband David Walker released a statement Feb. 18, six days after announcing that their son Callahan died at age 3 from a recent "tragic accident."
"We are humbled by the love and support of this community," they wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thank you for your love, messages and prayers for the whole family. We cannot tell how grateful we are and how they are helping carry us through the impossible. With all our love and appreciation, Laura & David."
The couple also shared a Spotify playlist of gospel and worship music that they put together in honor of their late son, titled "Cal Bear," writing, "It has been on repeat in our home. The truth of these songs is blessing us every day. These are songs that we have loved in our family for years and each hold a special place to us."
In addition to his parents, Callahan is also survived by big brothers Beckham, 10, and Chamberlain, 7. Laura and David have not shared further details regarding their youngest son's passing. The Frisco Texas Fire Department previously confirmed to E! News it responded to a drowning call involving the Walker family, but declined to provide further information.
"We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week," Lauren and David wrote in a joint Instagram post shared Feb. 12. "He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family."
The couple continued, "Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy. We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus. We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time."