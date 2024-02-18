Laura Merritt Walker Thanks Fans for Helping to "Carry Us Through the Impossible" After Son's Death

Watch : Influencer Laura Merritt Walker Reveals 3-Year-Old Son Has Died

The Walker family has shared a special message with fans following their devastating loss.

Merritt & Style blogger Laura Merritt Walker and husband David Walker released a statement Feb. 18, six days after announcing that their son Callahan died at age 3 from a recent "tragic accident."

"We are humbled by the love and support of this community," they wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thank you for your love, messages and prayers for the whole family. We cannot tell how grateful we are and how they are helping carry us through the impossible. With all our love and appreciation, Laura & David."

The couple also shared a Spotify playlist of gospel and worship music that they put together in honor of their late son, titled "Cal Bear," writing, "It has been on repeat in our home. The truth of these songs is blessing us every day. These are songs that we have loved in our family for years and each hold a special place to us."