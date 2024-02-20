Why Khloe Kardashian Missed the People’s Choice Awards Over This Health Concern

Watch : 2024 People's Choice Award Host Simu Liu Promises Show Surprises & Big Stars!

Khloe Kardashian's head is spinning over her latest accolade.

Although the Kardashians star was voted Reality TV Star of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, she wasn't present at the Feb. 18 ceremony to accept the trophy. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Instead, Khloe expressed her thanks on Instagram and explained the reason why she was MIA at the award show in Santa Monica, Calif.

"Why I wasn't there last night, I suffer from really extreme migraines," she shared in a Feb. 19 video. "There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there."

She went on to share her gratitude for winning the trophy for the sixth time, noting, "I am so incredibly thankful and blown away. This makes no sense to me. The very first couple years I thought, ‘This has to be a fluke. People feel bad for me.'"