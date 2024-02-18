Pioneering Skier Kasha Rigby Dead in Avalanche at 54

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The international skiing community is in mourning.

Catherine "Kasha" Rigby, a telemark, big mountain and expedition skier has been killed in an avalanche in a resort in Kosovo, the Associated Press confirmed Feb. 18. She was 54.

Per the outlet, her fiancée Magnis Wolfe Murray said in a Facebook message she died Feb. 13 at the Brezovica mountain resort, while police said, without naming Rigby, that the avalanche hit the athlete as she was skiing out of the tourist lanes and that she did not survive despite Murray's immediate CPR and rescuers' medical assistance.

The Kosovo Mountain Search & Rescue Service said in a Feb. 13 statement on Facebook, written in Albanian, that after receiving a call for help from resort personnel about two skiers who had gotten lost in foggy conditions, they carried out a search of an area dubbed "Eagle's Nest," which is known for its avalanche risks. There, they found one skier, a foreign citizen, who was injured in an avalanche. They said they administered first aid, but the person did not survive.