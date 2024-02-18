Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's Son Found Dead at 19 at UC Berkeley

The family of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has suffered a tragic loss.
The businesswoman's son Marco Troper was found dead at the University of California, Berkeley Feb. 13. He was 19.
A university spokesperson told NBC News that a student who lived in a student housing complex was found unresponsive that day and that first responders from the Berkeley Fire Department attempted live-saving measures before pronouncing him dead. There were no signs of foul play and that an investigation into the death was underway, the spokesperson added.
Marco's grandmother Esther Wojcicki confirmed the student's identity. "Tragedy hit my family yesterday My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday," she wrote on Facebook Feb. 14. "Our family is devastated beyond comprehension."
Marco, she said, "was the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being" who had just begun his second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley. She said he majored in math and "was truly loving it."
"He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically. At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley," she continued. "Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know."
In addition to his mother and grandmother, Marco is survived by his father, Dennis Troper, and four siblings. The cause of his death was not revealed.
