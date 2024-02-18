Watch Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Adorably Give Her the "Best Birthday Morning Greeting Ever"

Paris Hilton shared an adorable video of her and husband Carter Reum's eldest child, son Phoenix, on her 43rd birthday.

Paris Hilton is sliving more than ever on her 43rd birthday, her first as a mom of two.

On Feb. 17, the Paris in Love star shared a sweet TikTok video of her and husband Carter Reum's son Phoenix, 13 months, using a baby walker in a playroom while laughing happily.

"Best Birthday Morning Greeting Ever," Paris captioned the clip. "My heart is so full it could burst!"

Phoenix, the couple's first child together, was born via surrogate in January 2023. The following November, Paris and Carter, 43, welcomed a baby girlLondon, also born via surrogate.

A day before her birthday, the heiress posted a TikTok of her son interacting with his sister, whose face is not shown as she lies on a rug. "Gentle," Paris tells the boy. "You're a nice big brother."

Meanwhile, as she celebrates her first birthday as a mother of two, Paris is looking forward to making more wonderful memories with her family.

In another TikTok shared Feb. 17 and containing throwback footage from past birthday celebrations, she wrote, "On this day, an #Icon was born. This is my first birthday celebrating with both of my beautiful babies. I'm feeling so nostalgic of how far I have come and so excited for the future ahead as a #SlivingMom. Cheers to another year of love, happiness, and #Sliving!"

Paris also reflected on the past year on Instagram, sharing a slew of 2023 photos, including a Halloween pic showing herself dressed as Britney Spears' flight attendant character from her "Toxic" music video and Phoenix as a pilot, as well as a family holiday pic showing herself, Carter and their two kids dressed in matching red plaid pajamas.

 

"Another sparkling year of pure #Sliving!" the DJ wrote. "Feeling so blessed for every lesson this year has gifted me. From motherhood to wifey duties, girl boss moments, and standing up for what's right… This has been the most iconic year yet!"

Look back at Paris Hilton's cutest family photos with her kids:

TikTok / Paris Hilton

Kisses From Mommy

The heiress and her son Phoenix appear in a sweet TikTok posted just before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Think Pink

After Paris Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed daughter London, she posted this photo of herself and son Phoenix in front of a pink Christmas tree.

She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!"

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Happiest Place on Earth

Paris took Phoenix to Disneyland to celebrate his first Christmas.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Easy Rider

"My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete," Paris wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy." 

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Giving Thanks

Paris and Carter celebrated Phoenix's first Thanksgiving with a giant turkey feast.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Flyer

Phoenix was already racking up frequent flyer miles before his first birthday.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Burning Bright

The Simple Life alum snuggled Phoenix under a Chanel neon light.

Instagram

Simply Adorable

The mother-son duo shared a loving glance.

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

Burberry Baby

Little Phoenix rocked Burberry for his first trip to New York City.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Family Moments

Nicky Hilton's daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn spent some time with their baby cousin Phoenix.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Good Morning

Paris woke up to Phoenix all dressed up in an adorable chicken beanie on Halloween morning.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Elmo

Phoenix looked adorable dressed as Elmo for spooky season.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Pool Day

Paris and her son made a splash on Labor Day 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Big Smiles

The DJ and Phoenix shared a laugh during a mother-son stroll in the park.

