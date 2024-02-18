Watch Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Adorably Give Her the "Best Birthday Morning Greeting Ever"

Watch : Paris Hilton’s Celebrates Son Phoenix's 1st Birthday

Paris Hilton is sliving more than ever on her 43rd birthday, her first as a mom of two.

On Feb. 17, the Paris in Love star shared a sweet TikTok video of her and husband Carter Reum's son Phoenix, 13 months, using a baby walker in a playroom while laughing happily.

"Best Birthday Morning Greeting Ever," Paris captioned the clip. "My heart is so full it could burst!"

Phoenix, the couple's first child together, was born via surrogate in January 2023. The following November, Paris and Carter, 43, welcomed a baby girl, London, also born via surrogate.

A day before her birthday, the heiress posted a TikTok of her son interacting with his sister, whose face is not shown as she lies on a rug. "Gentle," Paris tells the boy. "You're a nice big brother."

Meanwhile, as she celebrates her first birthday as a mother of two, Paris is looking forward to making more wonderful memories with her family.