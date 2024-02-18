Watch Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Adorably Give Her the "Best Birthday Morning Greeting Ever"

Paris Hilton is sliving more than ever on her 43rd birthday, her first as a mom of two.
On Feb. 17, the Paris in Love star shared a sweet TikTok video of her and husband Carter Reum's son Phoenix, 13 months, using a baby walker in a playroom while laughing happily.
"Best Birthday Morning Greeting Ever," Paris captioned the clip. "My heart is so full it could burst!"
Phoenix, the couple's first child together, was born via surrogate in January 2023. The following November, Paris and Carter, 43, welcomed a baby girl, London, also born via surrogate.
A day before her birthday, the heiress posted a TikTok of her son interacting with his sister, whose face is not shown as she lies on a rug. "Gentle," Paris tells the boy. "You're a nice big brother."
Meanwhile, as she celebrates her first birthday as a mother of two, Paris is looking forward to making more wonderful memories with her family.
In another TikTok shared Feb. 17 and containing throwback footage from past birthday celebrations, she wrote, "On this day, an #Icon was born. This is my first birthday celebrating with both of my beautiful babies. I'm feeling so nostalgic of how far I have come and so excited for the future ahead as a #SlivingMom. Cheers to another year of love, happiness, and #Sliving!"
Best Birthday Morning Greeting Ever
Paris also reflected on the past year on Instagram, sharing a slew of 2023 photos, including a Halloween pic showing herself dressed as Britney Spears' flight attendant character from her "Toxic" music video and Phoenix as a pilot, as well as a family holiday pic showing herself, Carter and their two kids dressed in matching red plaid pajamas.
Phoenix is still learning how to be gentle around London
"Another sparkling year of pure #Sliving!" the DJ wrote. "Feeling so blessed for every lesson this year has gifted me. From motherhood to wifey duties, girl boss moments, and standing up for what's right… This has been the most iconic year yet!"
