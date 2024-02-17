Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Welcomes Baby 2 Years After Son's Death

Siesta Key cast member Madisson Hausburg's rainbow baby is here.
The reality star and husband Ismael "Ish" Soto have welcomed a daughter, more than two years after their son Elliot was delivered stillborn three weeks before his due date.
"Sunday Christina Soto," Madisson wrote on Instagram Feb. 17, adding that the couple's baby girl was born Feb. 12.
The 29-year-old included in her post a photo of baby Sunday lying on a muslin blanket and clutching her mom's finger, as well as a pic of herself sitting on a hospital bed and holding the newborn, who is sleeping while swaddled in a hospital blanket.
Ish also shared a pic of their daughter on his Instagram Stories, captioning his post, "Girl dad."
Madisson had announced her latest pregnancy last summer and underwent fertility treatments before conceiving Sunday. "One in our hearts, one in my belly," she captioned a July 31 Instagram photo that featured her holding Elliot's urn as Ish displayed a sonogram of their daughter. "Baby number 2 due in 2024."
The MTV star had delivered the couple's son in December 2021 when she was 37 weeks pregnant after an ultrasound revealed he had passed away. She has since paid tribute to Elliot several times on Instagram and spoken out about the devastating loss of her first child.
"I felt utterly alone," she told E! News in May 2022. "Sharing it was a way for me to just be like, this happened. I still want to talk about my baby. He's very much my baby still. I'm still very proud of him, and I still want to talk about him."
Her story has touched the hearts of her fans, including fellow bereaved moms.
"I realized in the process that so many other women have gone through this, and I had no idea," Madisson told E! News. "And it just breaks my heart that so many people are going through this quietly and alone. I realized at that point that I need to continue talking about this because I want to but also because this is important. People need to talk about this."