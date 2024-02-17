Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Welcomes Baby 2 Years After Son's Death

Watch : Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Talks Fertility Journey After Loss

Siesta Key cast member Madisson Hausburg's rainbow baby is here.

The reality star and husband Ismael "Ish" Soto have welcomed a daughter, more than two years after their son Elliot was delivered stillborn three weeks before his due date.

"Sunday Christina Soto," Madisson wrote on Instagram Feb. 17, adding that the couple's baby girl was born Feb. 12.

The 29-year-old included in her post a photo of baby Sunday lying on a muslin blanket and clutching her mom's finger, as well as a pic of herself sitting on a hospital bed and holding the newborn, who is sleeping while swaddled in a hospital blanket.

Ish also shared a pic of their daughter on his Instagram Stories, captioning his post, "Girl dad."

Madisson had announced her latest pregnancy last summer and underwent fertility treatments before conceiving Sunday. "One in our hearts, one in my belly," she captioned a July 31 Instagram photo that featured her holding Elliot's urn as Ish displayed a sonogram of their daughter. "Baby number 2 due in 2024."