Hilary Swank Cuddles Twin Babies Ohm and Aya in Sweet New Photo

Meet Hilary Swank's million dollar babies.
The faces of two-time Oscar winner and husband Philip Schneider's twin son and daughter, Ohm and Aya, 10 months old, are shown publicly for the first time in a new photo released as part of the actress' new partnership with HealthyBaby, a babycare company known for their Environmental Working Group (EWG)-verified diapers.
In the pic, shared by the group Feb. 16, the first-time mom holds the babies on her lap as they sit at a table next to the platform's founder Shazi Visram.
Hilary, HealthyBaby's new Chief Innovation Officer, only recently revealed the names of her and Philip's twins in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram while teasing her new collaboration with HealthyBaby.
"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership," the 49-year-old wrote, alongside a pic of her son and daughter sitting on the beach with their names written in leaves behind them. "But I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first. Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day."
The star of the upcoming film Ordinary Angels added, "Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"
The Million Dollar Babies star also spoke more about her experience being a mom on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's more joy and more fun and more exhausting—it's more everything than I ever thought it would be," she told host Jimmy Fallon on the Feb. 14 episode. "It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."
Look back at Hilary's sweetest family moments below: