Hilary Swank Cuddles Twin Babies Ohm and Aya in Sweet New Photo

Meet Hilary Swank twin babies, Ohm and Aya: The faces of actress and husband Philip Schneider's son and daughter are shown publicly for the first time in a new pic.

Meet Hilary Swank's million dollar babies.

The faces of two-time Oscar winner and husband Philip Schneider's twin son and daughterOhm and Aya, 10 months old, are shown publicly for the first time in a new photo released as part of the actress' new partnership with HealthyBaby, a babycare company known for their Environmental Working Group (EWG)-verified diapers.

In the pic, shared by the group Feb. 16, the first-time mom holds the babies on her lap as they sit at a table next to the platform's founder Shazi Visram.

Hilary, HealthyBaby's new Chief Innovation Officer, only recently revealed the names of her and Philip's twins in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram while teasing her new collaboration with HealthyBaby.

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership," the 49-year-old wrote, alongside a pic of her son and daughter sitting on the beach with their names written in leaves behind them. "But I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first. Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day."

The star of the upcoming film Ordinary Angels added, "Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

The Million Dollar Babies star also spoke more about her experience being a mom on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's more joy and more fun and more exhausting—it's more everything than I ever thought it would be," she told host Jimmy Fallon on the Feb. 14 episode. "It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."

Chris Sojka for HealthyBaby

Look back at Hilary's sweetest family moments below:

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Meet Aya & Ohm

Hilary reveals the names of her and husband Philip Schneider's twin daughter and son in a 2024 Valentine's Day Instagram post.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for ABA

Love Will Keep Them Warm

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider enjoy time in the snow in Park City, Utah,  at Sundance in 2019.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Spooky Season

The P.S. I Love You star rings in the fall with a social media shoutout to her fur baby and her babies-to-be. 

She captioned her Oct. 2022 post, "#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins."

Hilary Swank / Instagram

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Parenthood

Hilary has an extra special present this Christmas—two new babies, which she dubbed "gifts of a lifetime."

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Eyes for Only Each Other

Each other and their incoming arrivals! Hilary keeps a hand on her growing baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Two Buns in the Oven

Hilary provides an update on her pregnancy journey with fans, captioning her Feb. 2023 post, "Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!"

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Million Dollar Baby (A)

The Million Dollar Baby star has her own prizefighter when "Baby A" is caught flexing in an ultrasound image

Hilary Swank / Instagram

They're Here

Hilary officially welcomes twins, a boy and a girl.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned her announcement. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Doggy Heaven

Hilary gives a peek into her and Philip's life at home with their many fur babies. 

"So I walked into my bedroom to find this display of rescue dog nap yumminess…," she captioned the June 2023 post. "Can you even? Terrific Teddy, Super Sufi, Kinetic Kai, Dashing Dunton and Mama Moon."

John Sciulli/Variety via Getty Images

Parents' Night Out

Hilary and Philip enjoy a night to themselves away from the kids. 

Hilary Swank / Instagram

And The Names Are...

Hilary finally reveals the names of her twins after ten months. 

Welcome Aya and Ohm!

