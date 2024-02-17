Hilary Swank Cuddles Twin Babies Ohm and Aya in Sweet New Photo

Watch : Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Names for the First Time

Meet Hilary Swank's million dollar babies.

The faces of two-time Oscar winner and husband Philip Schneider's twin son and daughter, Ohm and Aya, 10 months old, are shown publicly for the first time in a new photo released as part of the actress' new partnership with HealthyBaby, a babycare company known for their Environmental Working Group (EWG)-verified diapers.

In the pic, shared by the group Feb. 16, the first-time mom holds the babies on her lap as they sit at a table next to the platform's founder Shazi Visram.

Hilary, HealthyBaby's new Chief Innovation Officer, only recently revealed the names of her and Philip's twins in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram while teasing her new collaboration with HealthyBaby.

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership," the 49-year-old wrote, alongside a pic of her son and daughter sitting on the beach with their names written in leaves behind them. "But I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first. Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day."