TikToker Teresa Smith Dead at 48 After Cancer Battle

TikTok has lost a singing star.

Teresa Smith—known on the app as queenzziel0cthevoice—died Feb. 14 at her home in Stockton, Calif., after being diagnosed with cancer, her daughter Yolundria Rooks told TMZ. She was 48.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that my mother The Icon, The Diva, Miss Teresa Smith also known as 'Queezielocthevoice' has suddenly passed away," Rooks later shared on a GoFundMe page. "Teresa has been loved by millions of family, friends and followers."

Her relatives are seeking donations to cover travel and funeral costs, with Rooks explaining that Smith "always wanted to go home to Macon, Georgia and be buried with her son Josiah Smith who passed away at the tender age of 15."

"Please keep me and my family in prayers during this time of mourning more than anything," she continued. "As I have to prepare and get ready to send my Queen home, I just want to thank all those who loved my mom and all of her followers for supporting her. Love you all God Bless!"