The Real Reason Why Justin Bieber Turned Down Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Invite

Usher revealed why Justin Bieber wasn't a special guest alongside Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and more during his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Usher understands Justin Bieber's intentions. 

In fact, the "Yeah!" singer said he has no hard feelings over the reason the "Baby" singer declined his invited to be a special guest during his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance.

"I think that it might've been the fact that he's just wanting to tell a different story right now," Usher explained during a Feb. 16 appearance on The Breakfast Club, "and I understand that."

While the pair—who've collaborated on songs like 2010's "Somebody to Love"—only had a "brief conversation" about the possibility, Usher said they did make plans to reconnect down the line. 

"We're gonna do something else in the future," he continued. "No love lost or anything like that."

After all, Justin—who did show his support for the "Burn" singer by attending the Feb. 11 sporting event—wasn't the only artist to decline Usher's invitation to join him on the Allegiant Stadium stage

"It's a lot of pressure to do the Super Bowl, so I reached out to everybody," Usher said. "Justin wasn't the only person that I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl, but the moment was maybe for later." 

And while Justin may have opted out of the coveted show this time, Usher's confident the Grammy winner will never say never.

"He's gonna play the Super Bowl," Usher predicted. "I'll go ahead and give you that in the future. I profess that over his life. Because he has a career that deserves it." 

Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ultimately, Usher still got plenty of love from his collaborators on the Super Bowl stage, where he sang hits like "My Boo," "Yeah!," Love in This Club" and "OMG." Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Will.i.am, Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris all stepped out to perform alongside the 45-year-old. 

Addressing all his special guests, Usher wrote in a Feb. 12 Instagram post, "Thank U for being apart of this once in a lifetime moment."

And Justin proved it's not too late to say sorry congrats on the achievement. "LOVE YOU MY BROTHER," he wrote on Instagram following the spectacle. "NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART." 

Keep reading for all the iconic moments from Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Spotlights, Big Stage, Fifty Thousand Fans Screaming

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

H.E.R. Takes Center Stage

JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Confessions: They Totally Rocked the Stage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Usher Onstage with Ludacris, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

So Much Talent on One Stage 

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There's So Many Ways to Love This Performance

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This Was Something Special...

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

This Was Just Like Dynamite

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Bodies Rockin' From Side to Side

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

And He Said "Yeah!"

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For Alicia Keys and Usher, It Started When They Were Younger...

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

They're Feeling the Love in this Club

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my gosh

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

These Two Got Us Fallin' in Love

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Fans Were Totally Caught Up in This Epic Performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Can't Imagine This Super Bowl Without You, Usher

