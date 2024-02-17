The Real Reason Why Justin Bieber Turned Down Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Invite

Watch : Why Justin Bieber Declined Usher's Super Bowl Invite

Usher understands Justin Bieber's intentions.

In fact, the "Yeah!" singer said he has no hard feelings over the reason the "Baby" singer declined his invited to be a special guest during his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance.

"I think that it might've been the fact that he's just wanting to tell a different story right now," Usher explained during a Feb. 16 appearance on The Breakfast Club, "and I understand that."

While the pair—who've collaborated on songs like 2010's "Somebody to Love"—only had a "brief conversation" about the possibility, Usher said they did make plans to reconnect down the line.

"We're gonna do something else in the future," he continued. "No love lost or anything like that."

After all, Justin—who did show his support for the "Burn" singer by attending the Feb. 11 sporting event—wasn't the only artist to decline Usher's invitation to join him on the Allegiant Stadium stage.