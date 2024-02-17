Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Buckey and Robert Irwin Break Up After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Steve Irwin's son Robert Irwin and Heath Leger's niece Rorie Buckey confirmed their breakup after almost two years of dating, saying that they "wish one another all the very best."

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 17, 2024
Watch: Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had"

Crikey, it's over for Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey.

The son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and the influencer, who is Heath Ledger's niece, have broken up after nearly two years of dating.

"We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," Robert, 20, and Rorie, 19, shared in a joint statement on Instagram Story Feb. 16, "but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future."

They continued, "We wish to express gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths."

Robert was first romantically linked to Rorie in November 2022, when the pair were photographed together on a beach in Queensland, Australia. A month later, Rorie was seen celebrating Robert's 19th birthday alongside his mom, Terri Irwin, at his family's Australia Zoo.

The pair took their relationship to the next level in July 2023, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Clad in matching black ensembles, Robert and Rorie—whose mom Kate Ledger is Heath's sister—were inseparable as they posed for photos. 

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

Since then, Robert started sharing more photos of Rorie on his social media channels. In fact, the wildlife enthusiast's older sister Bindi Irwin was more than happy to see them go Instagram official, resharing a selfie the couple took on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Love you both." 

 

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Bindi also couldn't help but to rave over Rorie in October, when she shared family snapshot that also included her husband Chandler Powell and their 2-year-old daughter Grace. "This group right here," Bindi wrote in the caption. "Grateful for every moment shared."

Calling Rorie "my brother's gorgeous girlfriend," the 25-year-old added at the time, "Sweetest soul, beautiful friend I love her dearly and you'll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."

To relive Robert and Rorie's love story, keep reading.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

On July 3, 2023, Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney in their native Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Romance Blooms

The two had first sparked romance rumors the previous November, when they were photographed together on a beach in Queensland. In December 2022, the two were photographed sitting with his mother Terri Irwin at the Australia Zoo during his birthday celebrations.

 

Instagram / Robert Irwin
Instagram Official

On Aug. 24, 2023, Robert, the son of The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, and Rorie became Instagram official. Robert shared the couple's first public Instagram photo together. He captioned his post with flower and sun emojis.

Instagram / Bindi Irwin / Robert Irwin
Sister's Seal of Approval

Robert's sister Bindi Irwin reposted his pic with this sweet message.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Who Is Rorie Buckey?

Rorie is the daughter of the late actor Heath Ledger's sister Kate Ledger. Rorie also has a twin sister, Scarlett Buckey.

Instagram / Rorie Buckey
2nd Couple's Photo

Rorie shared her first pic with Robert on her Instagram Aug. 26, 2023. "Adventure buddy," she captioned the post, while his sister Bindi commented, "You guys," along with three yellow heart emojis.

Instagram

Family Time

Bindi shared this family selfie taken by Robert on Oct. 9 2023, writing in the caption, "This group right here. Grateful for every moment shared."

At the time, she called Robert "the extrovert of our family, hilarious, and definitely on a giant non stop adventure in life," while described Rorie as his "gorgeous girlfriend."

"Sweetest soul, beautiful friend," Bindi continued, "I love her dearly and you’ll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Break Up

The couple announced their breakup on Feb. 16, 2024, writing in a joint statement on Instagram Story, "We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future."

They added, "We wish to express gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths."

