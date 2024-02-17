Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Buckey and Robert Irwin Break Up After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Watch : Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had"

Crikey, it's over for Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey.

The son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and the influencer, who is Heath Ledger's niece, have broken up after nearly two years of dating.

"We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," Robert, 20, and Rorie, 19, shared in a joint statement on Instagram Story Feb. 16, "but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future."

They continued, "We wish to express gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths."

Robert was first romantically linked to Rorie in November 2022, when the pair were photographed together on a beach in Queensland, Australia. A month later, Rorie was seen celebrating Robert's 19th birthday alongside his mom, Terri Irwin, at his family's Australia Zoo.

The pair took their relationship to the next level in July 2023, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Clad in matching black ensembles, Robert and Rorie—whose mom Kate Ledger is Heath's sister—were inseparable as they posed for photos.