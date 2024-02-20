It's National Love Your Pet Day: Celebrate Your Best Furry Friend With These Paws-ome Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TL;DR: The Best National Love Your Pet Day Gifts
• Editor's Pick: Nate & Jeremiah Elevated Pet Bed, $89.99
• Best Deal: Archie & Oscar 35.8" Gateshead Multi-Level Cat Tree, $149.99 $65.99
• Most Popular for Cats: Purina Fancy Feast Lickable Wet Cat Food Broth,
$18.19 $9.90
• Most Popular for Dogs: Archie & Oscar Allenhurst ECOFLEX Piedmont Elevated Dog Feeder,
$139.99 $67.99
Happy Tuesday! But, it's not any regular Tuesday. No, today happens to be one of the most important days of the year, and not just because it's the day of the week when the club's goin' up. As it so happens, February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day, meaning today is a day dedicated to celebrating the bestest buddies in the world. Of course, our pets deserve to feel all the love in the world every day of the year, but today is a day to give your fur baby some extra-long morning snuggles, an additional treat or two, & all the love you can give them (plus a little more). Yes, Valentine's Day just passed, but come on, now: Any opportunity we have to show our precious little buddies how much we care about them is reason, we'll absolutely take it.
As super proud pet parents ourselves, we know how important it is to give your little companion with nothing but the best — including everything from their beds & bowls to their treats, toys, clothes & more. That's why we spent hours combing through the internet, reading way too many shopper reviews & aww-ing over adorable pet models to find the highest-quality products that will make your animal bestie feel loved to the moon & back every day you spend with them. Trust us, these picks will have tails wagging, kitties purring, & kisses incoming.
Happy National Love Your Pet Day, and tell your precious fur baby we said hi!
Puppy Cake Dog Birthday Cake Mix - Peanut Butter
What better way to make your pup feel extra special than by baking them a cake? Made with all-natural ingredients, this peanut butter-flavored cake comes with enough ingredients to make one six-inch cake, eight cupcakes, or 24 mini cupcakes. Bake or microwave it, and get ready to see your dog do some happy circles all around your living room.
One Amazon shopper raved, "Very simple instructions and took little to no time to make! My dogs who are really picky absolutely devoured this in less than 10 minutes and it smelled so good my sister almost ate some without realizing it was for dogs XD"
Inaba Churu Cat Treats - 20 Tubes
Spoil your kitty with these pet parent-approved cat treats with 31,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The variety pack includes four different flavors (five of each), and they're made with natural wild-caught tuna or farm-raised chicken. Your cat will love the creamy texture, and you'll love the easy-to-tear design. (Psst, these are also super useful for hiding pills or topping your cat's food.)
According to one shopper whose "Cats would probably die without these," "Somehow, my cats got me into a routine that we have one in the morning and one at night. There's two cats and they each get half. I've never seen my cats love anything as much as they love these! my youngest will holler and walk circles around me until I finally open it up to give her some. I have shared it with some friends and neighbors and they stated that their cats also love them and they bought their own!"
Nate & Jeremiah Elevated Pet Bed
Your precious fur baby deserves nothing but the very best, and that's exactly what this elevated pet bed is. It comes with a soft, comfortable, and removable mattress and machine-washable bed cover that's oh-so-soft to the touch. Trust us, your cat or dog will love lounging their days away on this bed — not to mention, the gorgeous, minimal-chic design will fit right in with your home decor.
Kong Pull-A-Partz Sushi Catnip Cat Toys - 5 Count
Treat your cat to a sushi party — well, sort of. This five-piece sushi toy set is designed to provide your cat with a big feast of multi-sensory fun. The sushi board base is perfect for wrestling play, and the lightweight pull-apart units are ideal for batting & pouncing fun. The toys are also packed with premium North American catnip to make them extra enticing for your feline friend.
Pet Shop by Fringe Studio Pawtron Tequila Plush Dog Toy
Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day by busting out the Pawtrón! Great for fetching and interactive play, the toy is designed to grab & hold your dog's attention with the crazy crinkle paper construction and built-in squeaker. Not to mention, it's sure to earn major laughs from house guests, friends & family every time you bring it out for your pup.
Vet's Best Waterless Cat Bath - No Rinse Waterless Dry Shampoo for Cats
Give your kitty a spa day with this waterless shampoo that has over 6,600 five-star Amazon reviews. Formulated with natural plant-based ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and oatmeal, the no-rinse foam shampoo gently cleans, conditions, moisturizes, and soothes your cat's skin & coat.
One Amazon shopper called this shampoo a "lovely feline spa." They added, "We purchased this product on the recommendation of the veterinary after one of our cat experienced some skin problems. We used it on both cats. It was easy to apply and left a pleasant scent. The cats reacted positively, with no major post-bath licking or cleansing sessions. I think it definitely beats a wet bath."
Halifax Dusty Rose Ribbed Dog Turtleneck
Keep your fur baby cozy in style with this dusty rose turtleneck, featuring super soft knit with allover ribbing. Roll up the neck & sleeves for a chic look, or leave them loose for a casual weekend vibe; your pup is guaranteed to be the coolest dog on the block.
Fable Pets Enrichment Set
A smart pup is a healthy pup. The Enrichment Set, which includes three signature Fable Pets toys, is designed to tap into your pets' core instincts and offer both mental and physical challenges (& rewards). The Puffin Game is an interactive puzzle feeder that can hold over 1.5 cups of dry food, and the two Falcon Toys are interactive play toys that each come with two treat cavities & can interlock together for extended play options.
Potaroma Cat Toys Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip
Possibly the most entertaining toy you can get for both your kitty and yourself, this flopping carp has 29,300+ five-star Amazon reviews and also comes in clownfish, gemfish, koi, rainbow trout, and red carp form. Every time your cat touches the toy, the automatic built-in motion sensor activates and wiggles the fish around, making it a hands-free interactive toy that will keep your feline friend engaged for long stretches of time.
One Amazon shopper noted that "this is the best thing i've ever bought my cat." They wrote, "my stupid cat loves this thing. he carries it around the house like his prized possession. if i accidentally step on it upstairs in my room and it starts flapping, he runs all the way upstairs to my door and starts screaming for it. i cannot recommend enough. keeps him occupied for long periods of time so i don't have to make sure he's not doing stuff he shouldn't be"
Primitives By Kathy Dogs Welcome Box Sign
Let the whole world know just exactly where your priorities lie with this cheeky box sign. Made with real wood for a charmingly vintage look & feel, the sign is designed with neutral colors that seamlessly fit into any home decor aesthetic.
Pefuny Cat Window Perch
It's a big world, and you have a ever-so-curious kitty. Open up a whole new range of observing possibilities for your cat with this top-rated window perch, which has 15,600+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It's designed with a giant suction and thick stainless steel cable for weight stability, and the hammock is equipped with comfy flannel pads & a removable fabric mat.
One Amazon shopper explained, "I have two of these. Between them my kittens weigh about 23 pounds., and usually both hang out in one or the other of them. I think they are rated for a lot more weight than that. The only time one of the suction cups failed was due to the destructive kitten. (He's our terrorist!) He kept chewing on the suction cup. These are truly easy to use, and move if you want to. I've had them for several months and have never regretted getting them for my boys."
PetSafe® CozyUp Folding Pet Steps 25-inch
Similarly, for small buddies with adventurous souls, these shopper-loved pet steps will allow your fur baby to reach new heights with their exploration. Crafted from durable plastic, the stairs can hold up to 200 pounds, according to the brand, and are equipped with felt pads on each step for added traction. These steps are also a great investment if you have a pet who's getting older and could use a little extra help getting up to higher spaces.
The Pet's Table Subscription
Elevate your pet's dining experience and physical well-being (and take the hassle out of stocking up on kibble in bulk) with a customized subscription to The Pet's Table. The brand offers a variety of air-dried and fresh meal plans full of healthy, natural ingredients your doggo will love. Plus, you can currently score a 50% & 20% off discount on your first & second boxes, respectively.
Veken 95oz/2.8L Pet Fountain
Keep your fur baby hydrated with fresh water via this water fountain that features a five-stage filtration system and has 22,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The fountain is made from food-grade materials that are BPA-free, durable, and easy to operate & clean. It's also intuitively designed with a water-level window and LED light that allows you to track how much water your pets drink and when you need to refill the water bowl. Make sure to clip the $6 coupon on Amazon before adding to cart!
According to one shopper's experience, "My 2dogs and cat love love love this fountain. I use bottle water in it and they can't get enough. I did a test and put the same water in their original water bowel. They refused to drink that water. They kick and was licking the fountain and barking for me to turn it on. They love to drink from the fountain. I highly recommend this item."
Lesure Small Dog Car Seat
Hit the road with your pet without compromising style, safety, or comfort with this booster seat, which is available in four gorgeous colors. The seat offers three-fold security via the adjustable buckle, seatbelt-compatible dual strap slots, and dual headrest security straps (along with safety strap hooks for your pet's harness or collar). The seat is also designed with a high-back design that not only protects your car seat but also provides your fur baby with extra coziness & warmth during your trip.
Tavo Pets Maeve™ + Roscoe™ 3-IN-1 Pet Protection System
Or, if you really want to spoil your pet this National Love Your Pet Day, go with the Rolls Royce of pet transport systems — Tavo Pets. This innovative three-in-one pet protection system is designed for any and all adventures you take with your little companion — it's a carrier bed, pet stroller, and pet car seat with vehicle base in one ergonomic system. The set also comes with a canopy, two mattress pads, comfort liner & mattress cover set, short carrier leash, long carrier leash, leash storage bag, and latch guides.
The best part of all this? You can save $225 on this one-of-a-kind find for your fur baby right now!
Archie & Oscar™ Allenhurst ECOFLEX® Piedmont Elevated Dog Feeder
Elevated feeders are an ideal choice for your furry buddy by easing neck strain since they won't have to bend down as much in order to chow down or sip away. But wait, there's more, because this particular elevated feeder is also a storage unit that's perfect for storing treats or extra food. In fact, the unit comes with a sealed storage bag that fits up to 25 pounds of dry food, according to the brand.
Purina Fancy Feast Lickable Wet Cat Food Broth - 12 Pouches
A fancy feast for your feline friend is quite fitting for National Love Your Pet Day, and this variety broth pack is a bestselling Amazon shopper fave with over 56,500 five-star reviews. Each of the 12 pouches includes real protein (chicken or seafood) and natural ingredients, and they're perfect for serving on their own, as a topper, or as a mix-in meal enhancement.
According to one Amazon shopper's hilariously helpful review, "I started giving these broths to my cats when they were on a hunger strike to display their anger at me after I had them stay at boarding school (said line Baronness bon Strader in "The Sound of Music"). The broths stimulated my cats' appetites and they ended their hunger strike. The only problem was the cats started demanding to be fed the broths as soon as the cats awoke at the crack of dawn. I blame myself."
Brutus Chicken Broth for Dogs - Pack of 6
Cue the internet-viral "good soup" audio, because that's what your pup will be thinking as they lap up this Brutus chicken broth. This superfood bone broth is made with all-natural, human-grade ingredients, along with added glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health support. You can use it to moisten dry food for chewing ease (especially helpful for senior dogs), boost flavor for picky eaters, or serve it as is for hydration & nourishment. The bone broth pack is also available in pork, salmon.
One Amazon shopper noted, "My family has a 13- year- old toy dog that is a finicky eater. I bought the Brutus stuff for that reason, but I noticed an increase in the dog's activity. After a couple or three weeks it would burst into play running and jumping like it did 3 or four years ago. I did not expect this, but if I run out of the bone broth, within a week or so it would again climb stairs in a lethargic manner and had little interest in play. I no longer allow myself to run out of the broth and make sure to get it into each feeding!"
Archie & Oscar™ 35.8-inch Gateshead Multi-Level Cat Tree
Gift your feline friend the equivalent of a kitty amusement park — a.k.a., this multi-level cat tree that just so happens to be 56% off right now! The three-tier tower features a top perch, cozy basket, and scratchable poles, along with toys, a ramp, a hammock, a rope, and a bed for all-day enjoyment. It's also super durable, with an anti-toppling fitting, flat bottom construction, and wall anchors.
West & Willow Custom One Pet Portrait
Show your lifelong love for your fur baby by commissioning a custom portrait of them. All you have to do is send in a picture of them, along with their name, and choose between three size options and frame options. Now, anyone who comes into your home will be able to appreciate the adorable beauty of your pup or kitty (and if they're lucky, they'll be able to play with the real one, too)!
The Cat Ladies Hello Kitty Organic Grass Growing Kit with Organic Seed Mix
Hello, kitty, yes, this gift is for you. This organic grass growing kit comes with everything you need to sprout tasty cat grass that contains wholesome ingredients for enhancing your cat's diet, including organic wheat grass, oats, barley & rye. Not only is the mug absolutely adorable, the grass blend is also designed to help prevent your feline friend from being tempted to eat toxic household plants or digging in your plant soil (we're looking at you, orange cats).
Spark Paws Dog Hoodie
Transform your fur baby from a dog to a dawg by fitting them in this stylishly comfortable pet hoodie. Made from buttery soft, four-way stretch fabric with a soothing fleece interior, this hoodie is available in seven colors and sizes small through XXXX-large. For a totally Insta-worthy moment, add the matching human hoodie to your cart, too.
Mobile Dog Gear Week Away Tote Pet Travel Bag
Make sure your pet has everything they need for your next getaway together with this ergonomic travel bag, which comes with a placemat, two collapsible silicone bowls, and two carriers that can be used for food or treat, and a luggage ID tag. The bag offers plenty of storage space as well, including a main storage area, a front drop-down flap, two side mesh pocket, a large back mesh pocket, and an interior mesh pocket on the inside of the lid. You can fully adjust the strap (or remove it), and loop the bag strap onto your suitcase for hands-free transport.
Texsens Innovative Traveler Bubble Backpack Pet Carriers for Cats and Dogs
You don't need a magic carpet to show your pet the world, not when you have this top-rated travel pet backpack. Available in six colors, the backpack is designed with three ventilated sides and chest buckles for carrying comfort. The interior mat is removable for easy cleaning, and the durable backpack is also scratch-resistant, according to the brand.
One Amazon shopper raved, "This pet backpack is GREAT. We use it to take our 2 tiny dogs (12lbs combined) on hikes with us. They both fit in 1, it has a leash tie inside. Bonus is that it completely unzips, so you can fold it back flat for easy keeping. Has 2 pockets that fit collapsible bowls and some treats. Has been sturdy and have had no quality issues with it."
