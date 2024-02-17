Iskra Lawrence’s Swimwear Collection Embraces Authentic Beauty With Unretouched Photos

We interviewed Iskra Lawrence because we think you'll like her picks. Iska is a paid spokesperson for Cupshe. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Iskra Lawrence's swimwear collection is about more than just fashion. It emphasizes confidence, self-love, and natural beauty. The model explains, "It was important for me to do this Cupshe campaign with unretouched photos because I believe in promoting realistic and authentic beauty standards. By showcasing unedited images, we can celebrate the diversity of bodies and encourage self-acceptance. It's a way of challenging the unrealistic and often harmful beauty ideals perpetuated by the media."

She shares, "My Cupshe collection is a reflection of my values and celebrates body acceptance with bright, bold colors and prints to help you stand out and embrace your unique style. It features a huge range of swimsuits and cover-ups with 37 styles." Her collaboration is inclusive with sizes ranging from XS to 3X and affordable with prices from $19.99-$45.99. There are also some styles in men's and boys' sizes.

In an exclusive E! interview, Iskra discusses tapping into your confidence and working with Cupshe to design her dream collection.