Iskra Lawrence’s Swimwear Collection Embraces Authentic Beauty With Unretouched Photos

We interviewed Iskra Lawrence because we think you'll like her picks. Iska is a paid spokesperson for Cupshe. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Iskra Lawrence's swimwear collection is about more than just fashion. It emphasizes confidence, self-love, and natural beauty. The model explains, "It was important for me to do this Cupshe campaign with unretouched photos because I believe in promoting realistic and authentic beauty standards. By showcasing unedited images, we can celebrate the diversity of bodies and encourage self-acceptance. It's a way of challenging the unrealistic and often harmful beauty ideals perpetuated by the media."
She shares, "My Cupshe collection is a reflection of my values and celebrates body acceptance with bright, bold colors and prints to help you stand out and embrace your unique style. It features a huge range of swimsuits and cover-ups with 37 styles." Her collaboration is inclusive with sizes ranging from XS to 3X and affordable with prices from $19.99-$45.99. There are also some styles in men's and boys' sizes.
In an exclusive E! interview, Iskra discusses tapping into your confidence and working with Cupshe to design her dream collection.
Cupshe X Iskra Reverie Land Underwire Slim & Sculpt One Piece
"My favorite suit with the sculpting fabric technology from the collection is the black swimsuit. I love this style because it provides extra support for my bust and shaping in my midsection, it accentuated my curves and I felt like a bombshell. A great option for anyone who likes feeling held in their swimsuits and wants a suit that isn't going to go baggy, ride up or dig in in uncomfortable places. This suit feels incredible all over and won't budge."
Cupshe X Iskra Geo V-Wire Bikini Top & Lace High Rise Bikini Skirt Set
"The bikini top and skirt set is a versatile and on trend option. The top provides support and coverage, while the skirt adds a playful and feminine touch. It's a perfect choice for those who want a mix-and-match option and the flexibility to style their beach look."
Cupshe X Iskra Sensorial Spring Underwire Bikini Top & High-Rise Bottoms Set
"As soon as I put on the orange Sensorial Bikini Set I fell in love. Firstly, the color is vibrant, fresh, fun and instantly makes a statement. The top offers great support with the underwire and the high-waisted bottoms provide coverage and accentuate the waistline whilst giving me the 90s aesthetic I love."
This is sold as a set with the option to pick different sizes for each piece.
Cupshe X Iskra Cobalt Floral V-Neck Bikini Top & High-Rise Bottoms Set
"The cobalt floral print is a favorite of mine because I often hear people say they can't wear print and I hope to change their opinions because it's so fun to wear a colorful print and I love how pretty yet bold this floral cobalt is."
This is sold as a set with the option to pick different sizes for each piece.
Cupshe X Iskra Royal Blue Tropical Floral One-Piece
"Using the cobalt floral print twice in the collection in different styles allows more options for those who love the print or want to experiment with it and I can show them multiple ways to style it with outerwear and cover ups."
Cupshe X Iskra Antique White Butterfly Sleeve Cover-Up
"The white butterfly cover-up would pair beautifully with the cobalt blue floral print suits. The white color of the cover-up complements the vibrant blue of the bikini, I love mixing prints with solids. The butterfly style is feminine and whimsical, it feels super lightweight and it's easy to throw on over anything making it a staple for a beach or pool day."
Cupshe X Iskra Reverie Land One Shoulder Slim & Sculpt One Piece
"A black suit is timeless, versatile and never goes out of style. In my collection, I think I'll wear the black one-shoulder swimsuit the most. It's a classic and can be easily paired with different cover-ups or accessories. The fit is incredible every time I wear it, I don't want to take it off - I think it could also be styled well as a bodysuit too."
Cupshe X Iskra Sandy Round Neck Loose Fit Romper
"The two rompers in the collection offer different styles and vibes. One is a more relaxed and casual option, perfect for a beach day or lounging by the pool. It's a throw on over anything type of romper that I know everyone will love."
Cupshe X Iskra Black Floral Tie Front Romper
"This romper is a tad dressier with the beautiful print and bow tie detail that can be worn casually but you can also dress it up with a cute wedge or sandal and it could work for a beach party or dinner / date. Both styles are comfortable, stylish, versatile and super easy to wear."
Cupshe X Iskra Front Twist & Keyhole Maxi Dress
"The dress from my collection that I think I'll wear the most is the flowing lime-ish green maxi dress. I love that it's lightweight and breezy feel, perfect for hot summer days. The dress has a flattering keyhole bust detail and adjustable straps. I love that it can be dressed up or down, making it a versatile, go-to option for various occasions."
Cupshe X Iskra Sage One-Shoulder Ruched Tummy Control One-Piece
"If you want to have a viral moment, I would recommend wearing the one-shoulder swimsuit from my collection. This style is trendy, eye-catching, and elegant. It's unique design and bold statement make it a great pick for standing out and the hidden sculpt fabric really creates a smooth silhouette."
"I love the one-shoulder look and have found it hard to find suits in the past that stay up and still give support. That's why I'm so happy Cupshe created these iconic suits that have the touch of elegance and sophistication of the one-shoulder style that actually stay up and feel comfortable."
E!:What are three words you would use to describe your Cupshe collection?
IL: Three words I would use to describe my Cupshe collection are empowering, bold and your-next-fave-suits.
E!: Do you have any advice for someone who wants to feel more confident in their own skin?
IL: My advice for someone who wants to feel more confident in their own skin is to focus on self-care and building a sense of self worth that is not appearance based.
Take the time to nourish your mind and body with activities that bring you joy and make you feel good. Surround yourself with positive influences and practice gratitude for your unique qualities. Remember that confidence comes from within. It is something we can all practice and attain, and the first step is to stop comparing yourself to others or even past versions of yourself and start embracing all the things that make you uniquely you.
E!:What do you love about shopping at Cupshe?
IL: What I love about shopping at Cupshe is their commitment to inclusivity. They work and partner with so many incredible women offering a wide range of sizes and styles all year round. It's crazy how tricky it used to be for me to find cover ups and swim in the fall and winter before I found Cupshe. They make it easy for everyone to find a swimsuit that makes you feel confident and beautiful at prices that most can afford. The quality and design of their products is also super impressive, because particularly swimwear to feel comfortable it really has to fit well.
If you're still shopping for swimwear, you'll love these full-coverage bikinis for those days when more is more.