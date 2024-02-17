See Ashley Park Return to Emily in Paris Set With Lily Collins After Hospitalization

Watch : Ashley Park Reveals Hospitalization Due to "Critical Septic Shock"

Ashley Park is saying bonjour to Emily in Paris once again.

The Only Murders in the Building actress returned to shoot season four of the Netflix series after being hospitalized for critical septic shock in January.

In new photos taken from the Emily in Paris set, Ashley—who plays Mindy on the show—stood on a street in an electric blue belted dress and matching over-the-knee boots alongside costar Lily Collins, who was clad in an all-yellow outfit that included platform sandals, patterned knee-high socks and a collared jacket while playing the titular marketing prodigy.

Ashley's return to work came less than a month after the 32-year-old shared that she was still "processing and recovering" from a case of tonsillitis that developed into a serious infection, leading to a visit to the ICU.

"While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs," Ashley wrote in the Jan. 19 Instagram post. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."