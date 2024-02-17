See Ashley Park Return to Emily in Paris Set With Lily Collins After Hospitalization

Ashley Park went back to work on Emily in Paris season four after she was hospitalized for septic shock in January. See her on set with costar Lily Collins.

Watch: Ashley Park Reveals Hospitalization Due to "Critical Septic Shock"

Ashley Park is saying bonjour to Emily in Paris once again.

The Only Murders in the Building actress returned to shoot season four of the Netflix series after being hospitalized for critical septic shock in January. 

In new photos taken from the Emily in Paris set, Ashley—who plays Mindy on the show—stood on a street in an electric blue belted dress and matching over-the-knee boots alongside costar Lily Collins, who was clad in an all-yellow outfit that included platform sandals, patterned knee-high socks and a collared jacket while playing the titular marketing prodigy. 

Ashley's return to work came less than a month after the 32-year-old shared that she was still "processing and recovering" from a case of tonsillitis that developed into a serious infection, leading to a visit to the ICU.

"While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs," Ashley wrote in the Jan. 19 Instagram post. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

photos
Everything We Know About Emily in Paris Season 4

The actress went on to thank her Emily in Paris costar Paul Forman for "being unconditionally by my side through all this"—a message that confirmed the couple's real-life romance

"You calmed my fears," Ashley said of Paul, "and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know."

She then added, "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Best Image / BACKGRID

After getting candid about her hospital scare, Ashley received an outpouring of support from fans and stars alike, with Lily commenting, "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this."

Ashley's Only Murders costar Selena Gomez also showed her support, writing, "My heart. I'm so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing."

Keep reading for more stars' reactions to Ashley's hospitalization. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lily Collins

"I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Gomez

"My heart  I’m so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing."

Instagram

Busy Philipps

"oh my god, honey. i was just thinking of you yesterday and wondering why i didn’t see you at mean girls and then thought-oh she must be somewhere fabulous. you poor thing. I’m so glad you’re on the mend and sending you so many healing positive vibes."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

"ASHLEY, oh my goodness!!! I’m so sorry, healing, healing, healing!!!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natasha Bedingfield

"That must have been terrifying. I know about hospitals. Drs and nurses are incredible . So much love to you and glad you’re in the mend."

WireImage

Ava Phillippe

"Oh my….thank goodness you’re on the mend! You & @peforman make the best team, and it’s a beautiful thing to witness. Sending so much love & light your way."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Jamie Chung

"Ashley thank god you’re on the mend how terrifying. We love you."

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexandra Daddario

"Sending you and Paul so much love. You are joy and light and everything wonderful."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com

Tan France

"Oh my gosh, Ashley. I’m sending all my prayers and love your way."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Amanda Kloots

"Omg friend!!!!! I’m so glad you are ok. Sending you prayers!!!"

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Glen Powell

"So sorry to hear this. Sending you love and strength."

Getty Images for GQ

Paris Hilton

"Love you feel better sis."

