See Ashley Park Return to Emily in Paris Set With Lily Collins After Hospitalization

Ashley Park is saying bonjour to Emily in Paris once again.
The Only Murders in the Building actress returned to shoot season four of the Netflix series after being hospitalized for critical septic shock in January.
In new photos taken from the Emily in Paris set, Ashley—who plays Mindy on the show—stood on a street in an electric blue belted dress and matching over-the-knee boots alongside costar Lily Collins, who was clad in an all-yellow outfit that included platform sandals, patterned knee-high socks and a collared jacket while playing the titular marketing prodigy.
Ashley's return to work came less than a month after the 32-year-old shared that she was still "processing and recovering" from a case of tonsillitis that developed into a serious infection, leading to a visit to the ICU.
"While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs," Ashley wrote in the Jan. 19 Instagram post. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."
The actress went on to thank her Emily in Paris costar Paul Forman for "being unconditionally by my side through all this"—a message that confirmed the couple's real-life romance.
"You calmed my fears," Ashley said of Paul, "and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know."
She then added, "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."
After getting candid about her hospital scare, Ashley received an outpouring of support from fans and stars alike, with Lily commenting, "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this."
Ashley's Only Murders costar Selena Gomez also showed her support, writing, "My heart. I'm so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing."
Keep reading for more stars' reactions to Ashley's hospitalization.