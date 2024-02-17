Tiger Woods Withdraws From Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament Over Illness

Watch : Tiger Woods' Ex Makes BIG Change to Her $30 Million Suit

Tiger Woods is teeing up his road to recovery.

The champion golfer withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Feb. 16. Woods—who was hosting the event at the Riviera Country Club—left on a golf cart during the second round of the tournament.

PGA official Mark Dusbabek later shared on the Golf Channel that early reports attributed his departure to an illness, per NBC News.

Woods, 48, started experiencing "flu-like symptoms" and dehydration after the Feb. 15 round of the tournament, according to a statement from his manager Rob McNamara shared by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport.

"He had a bit of a fever and that was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy," McNamara said in the statement. "He's being treated with an IV bag and he's doing much, much better and he'll be released on his own here soon."

The manger reiterated the ailment was not a physical injury, noting, "His back's fine."