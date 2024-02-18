Winter Beauty Hack- Get $20 off Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops and Enjoy a Summer Glow All Year Long

Do you need more info before shopping? Here are some reviews from happy shoppers.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Reviews

A shopper explained, "I've been using this product for over a year and love it so much!! It's so easy to use - just add a few drops to your moisturizer and viola!! You have a bronzed face. I like to just put 2 drops every other day throughout the summer to keep that golden glow. It looks so incredibly natural and smells SO good!!! I'll use one drop every other day during the winter just so I don't look so pale. Highly recommend!!"

Another shared, "I really love this self tanner. I like the fact that you can mix it with your regular body creams and you can control the color. I purchased the dark although my skin is medium. I use 4 drops and it's a perfect shade for me. Not orangey at all! Just make sure you mix it well or it will be spotty. I just ordered a bigger bottle to get me through the rest of the summer. Great product!"

A customer gushed, "I really like this product! The tan looks so natural! I recommended this to my niece and she purchased it and loves it as well!"

Someone raved, "I am a self tanning junkie. I've tried hundreds of self tanners and this by far is the best. First, It's so easy. A couple of drops mixed into your moisturizer and you will end up with the most gorgeous glow. It's not orange or fake looking. The color is so natural and as light or dark as you want it. It also lasts for days and has zero smell! i highly recommend. This self tanner is awesome!"

"I love how you can regulate the color by using more or less oil with you own lotion. It turns out so natural looking and even without any odor. I am a repeat buyer with this," a shopper reviewed.

