Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Painful Update on Chemotherapy Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Watch : Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Is “Terrified” After Starting Chemo

Isabella Strahan is giving a candid look into her brain cancer treatments.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan—who was diagnosed with a malignant tumor on the base of her brain in October—detailed her latest round of chemotherapy, noting that "everything hurts" after undergoing the procedure.

"My head hurts," she said in a Feb. 16 YouTube vlog, while holding an ice pack to her scalp. "I feel like I'm having a heart attack. My heart hurts."

But the painful aches didn't stop there. As Isabella explained, "My eyes are strained, they hurt to look to the sides."

"My whole mouth feels like I got one giant root canal," she continued. "Every single tooth, just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water."

Still, Isabella is keeping her spirts up. In fact, the teen joked in her vlog that she "would prefer" radiation therapy—which she completed in January—having now experienced chemotherapy's side effects.