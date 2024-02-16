Nkechi Diallo, Formerly Known as Rachel Dolezal, Speaks Out After Losing Job Over OnlyFans Account

Nkechi Diallo—who made headlines in 2015 as Rachel Dolezal, a white woman pretending to be Black—broke her silence after losing her Arizona teaching job due to her OnlyFans content.

Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, is not looking back. 

The controversial influencer—who faced backlash in 2015 when she was exposed for pretending to be Black—broke her silence after losing her teaching job over her NSFW content on the adult platform OnlyFans.

Posting a smiling photo of herself in a green top and denim jacket, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Keep on living." 

She also shared how followers can help her out financially through another one of her side hustles: her fine art store, in which she sells acrylics on canvas, cut paper collages, original sculptures, pottery and more pieces.

"People have asked how they can support," the former educator wrote. "Show some love with an order on my art website." 

On Feb. 14, the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Ariz. confirmed to E! News that Diallo was no longer employed after previously working as a part-time after-school instructor and contract substitute.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon," the school district said in a statement. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy."

That hasn't hindered her OnlyFans business, as she most recently uploading content on Feb. 14.

Instagram

"Happy Valentine's Day, fans," Diallo, who also runs the Peripheries Podcast, wrote. "I dropped a package of love in your DM's. There are two options: 18pic collection or a video."

More of her latest posts include an "explicit collection" for Christmas and "nude & explicit images" posted in honor of Black Friday.

Instagram

But the latest holiday in her life is the 8th birthday of her son Langston, which she marked Feb. 16 with an Instagram tribute to her youngest. "His sweet spirit, vibrant energy, and beautiful smile bring us joy every day," she noted. "It's hard to believe he was born 8 whole years ago - time flies! It's impossible to imagine life without him. We love you to the moon and stars."

Read on to see more celebrities with OnlyFans accounts.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Jordyn Woods

The influencer and model is one of the most recent celebrities to join the adult subscription platform. In an interview with Complex, she expressed her excitement to participate on a site where everyone can be their most "authentic" selves. 

Instagram
Amber Rose

The model recently announced her decision to join and produce private content on the site in an Instagram post. Accompanied by a racy boomerang, she encouraged followers to "hit the link" in bio for more.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Tyler Posey

In a since deleted post on Instagram, this Teen Wolf star announced an account with the adult network in late September. In an interview with Page Six, Posey revealed he was looking forward to "creating unique content" to "bring a fun experience to (his) fans."

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images
Cardi B

In light of her top charting song, "WAP," this music mogul announced her OnlyFans account on Aug. 12 via Instagram. The account features exclusive behind the scenes footage of her viral "WAP" music video and some content from her daily life. 

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Bella Thorne

Focused on female empowerment and taking ownership of her body, the former Disney Channel star shared her involvement with the adult site on Instagram

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Dorinda Medley

This Real Housewives of New York alum joined the adult forum earlier this year as a surprise to some of her fans. The account seems to be lifestyle based and comes in the wake of her break-up with long time boyfriend John Mahdessian.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Sonja Morgan

In solidarity with her Real Housewives of New York co-star Dorinda Medley, Morgan announced her OnlyFans account in July. Upon the launch, she offered an exclusive free membership on Twitter for her followers that subscribed in the first week.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Austin Mahone

The "Mmm Yeah" singer announced in a series of Instagram posts that he is officially on the adult webpage. Now 24-years old, he is moving in a different direction from his previous fan base.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Tana Mongeau

This Youtube influencer joined the adult forum earlier this spring on May 23 with an announcement on Twitter. Almost shutting down the website with her first livestream video, the content creator has accumulated 190,000 total likes on her page. 

@adiadinayev
Tyga

No stranger to mature content on his social, the "Ibiza" singer kept his announcement short and sweet on Instagram saying, "ONLYFANS^^."

JACK / BACKGRID
Blac Chyna

The model and newly released "Seen Her" singer was one of the first big celebs to join the adult website, dating back in April. She interacts with her fans and is known for her feet posts. 

