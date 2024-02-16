Nkechi Diallo, Formerly Known as Rachel Dolezal, Speaks Out After Losing Job Over OnlyFans Account

Watch : Denise Richards Slams Rumors About OnlyFans Collab With Daughter

Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, is not looking back.

The controversial influencer—who faced backlash in 2015 when she was exposed for pretending to be Black—broke her silence after losing her teaching job over her NSFW content on the adult platform OnlyFans.

Posting a smiling photo of herself in a green top and denim jacket, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Keep on living."

She also shared how followers can help her out financially through another one of her side hustles: her fine art store, in which she sells acrylics on canvas, cut paper collages, original sculptures, pottery and more pieces.

"People have asked how they can support," the former educator wrote. "Show some love with an order on my art website."

On Feb. 14, the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Ariz. confirmed to E! News that Diallo was no longer employed after previously working as a part-time after-school instructor and contract substitute.