Tom Hiddleston Gives Rare—and Swoon-Worthy—Shoutout to Fiancée Zawe Ashton at People's Choice Awards

Tom Hiddleston was not-so-low-key when he gushed over fiancée Zawe Ashton at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

In fact, the Loki star proved he's the actress' biggest fan while giving his acceptance speech during the Feb. 18 ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. after winning the trophy for The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show fo the Year. (See the full list of winners here.)

"Thank you so much, I am so grateful for this great honor," the 43-year-old—who shares one child, born in 2022, with Ashton—said from the stage. (See every star on the PCAs red carpet here.) "It's such a privilege to receive this People's Choice Award from you, the audience, the people for whom we make this work. I'm so proud of season two of Loki as a performer and producer."

Hiddleston went on to give credit to everyone behind the camera before honoring his Loki costars.

"Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson," he shouted out before making a rare—and adorable—public comment about his Ashton. "Zawe, none of this makes sense without you. Thank you for your love and support every step of the way."