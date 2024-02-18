Rooney Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Joaquin Phoenix

Watch : Analyzing Joaquin Phoenix's Dark "Joker" Role: VidBits

It's no joke: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's family is getting bigger.

The Joker star and the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress are expecting their second baby three years after welcoming son River, multiple outlets reported Feb. 18.

Rooney debuted her pregnancy at the premiere of La Cocina at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin Feb. 16. Clad in a strapless black ballgown, the 38-year-old cradled her growing baby bump as she walked down the red carpet.

E! News has reached out to reps for Rooney and Joaquin for comment and has not heard back.

Since they were first romantically linked in 2017—four years after costarring in Her—Rooney and Joaquin have been tight lipped about details about their relationship. However, in 2019, Joaquin offered rare insight into their love story.

"She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet," the 49-year-old admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining how he initially thought Rooney hated him until he learned that she was just too shy to ask him out. "We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."