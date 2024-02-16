Pregnant Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Reveal Sex of Baby

Watch : ‘Love is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli is Pregnant!

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann aren't going in blind when it comes to the sex of their baby.

Rather, the pregnant Love Is Blind alum and Bachelor Nation star revealed they are expecting a baby boy during a live gender reveal party.

"A little dude," Blake exclaimed while raising up the blue knitwear during the Feb. 15 Amazon Live. "The Horstmann name lives on!"

Giannina—who announced her pregnancy back in November—was equally as thrilled, adding, "I'm so excited! He's made me feel so good. He loves his mama."

She then quipped, "I can't believe I can say ‘he'!"

And while the couple—who celebrated their second anniversary in December 2023—are more than happy to be having a boy, they did admit the sex came as a shock to them.

"We didn't think it was gonna be a boy," Blake confessed. "Neither of us... I thought I was gonna be a girl dad."