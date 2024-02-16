Pregnant Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Reveal Sex of Baby

Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli shared the sex of their baby, three months after announcing Giannina's pregnancy.

Watch: ‘Love is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli is Pregnant! 

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann aren't going in blind when it comes to the sex of their baby. 

Rather, the pregnant Love Is Blind alum and Bachelor Nation star revealed they are expecting a baby boy during a live gender reveal party.

"A little dude," Blake exclaimed while raising up the blue knitwear during the Feb. 15 Amazon Live. "The Horstmann name lives on!"

Giannina—who announced her pregnancy back in November—was equally as thrilled, adding, "I'm so excited! He's made me feel so good. He loves his mama."

She then quipped, "I can't believe I can say ‘he'!"

And while the couple—who celebrated their second anniversary in December 2023—are more than happy to be having a boy, they did admit the sex came as a shock to them. 

"We didn't think it was gonna be a boy," Blake confessed. "Neither of us... I thought I was gonna be a girl dad."

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

Even with the surprise, they've already managed to pick out a name.

That is "unless he pops out, and we're like, ‘No, that's not his name,'" Blake explained. "It's a strong name, and it's unique."

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

1

Blogger Laura Merritt Walker Shares Son, 3, Died After Tragic Accident

2

Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

3

Bow Wow Details Hospitalization & "Worst" Pain Amid Addiction Recovery

And the baby's sex isn't the only detail Giannina and Blake revealed during the live. The pair also shared their son's due date is around Apr. 3, 2024—a date that already holds special significance to their lives.

"We put in the conception date and everything into a little calculator," Giannina shared. "And [the due date] came up as my birthday. Out of all the days—365—what are the odds it came up as my birthday? We were just like, ‘Alright, this is so meant to be.'"

Keep reading to relive more adorable couple moments between Giannina and Blake. 

Instagram
New Kind of Love

Back in January 2022, E! News confirmed that Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli were dating. 

Instagram
Real Tea

After meeting on Paramount+'s reality show All Star Shore, the pair realized they wanted to be more than just co-stars. 

Instagram
That Smile

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," Giannina told E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."

Instagram
Snuggle Time

It wasn't until June 29, 2022—the day All Star Shore premiered—when Blake and Giannina confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official. 

Instagram
Better Together

"All creds go to @allstarshoreofficial," Giannina shared on Instagram when posing with her man. 

Alex Vargas
Date Night Done Right

The couple travels to Blended Festival in Nashville where Blake performed a DJ set at the two-day music, wine and culinary festival presented by My Wine Society.

Instagram
Not Your Average Co-Star

"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is," Giannina told E! News when describing Blake. "He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."

 

Instagram
Cheers to Romance

PDA alert! 

Instagram
Cheers to Love

"Happy…Just so damn happy @gianninagibelli," Blake shared on Instagram with a collage of photos. 

Instagram
A Shore Thing

"My worst kept secret," Giannina captioned on Instagram. "See why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus." 

 
