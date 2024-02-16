Bella Hadid Gives Rare Look Into Romance with Cowboy Adam Banuelos

Bella Hadid has found the yee to her haw.
After all, the supermodel shared a glimpse into her relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos in a series of throwback pictures on Instagram.
Along with snaps of her 27th birthday dinner inside a horse stable—which were taken in October and posted Feb. 16—she also shared some sweet pics with Adan. In a gif, Bella was seen biting her lip before leaning forward for a kiss. And, in another photo, a standing Adan, 34, wrapped his arm around her.
Bella proved she's a real cowgirl, too, donning a black cowboy hat, a denim off-the-shoulder top and black jeans. Meanwhile, the horse trainer wore a matching black hat, pin-striped button-up with sombrero embroidered on the arm and blue jeans.
While the pair sparked romance rumors in October when they were seen kissing, they've kept their budding relationship under the radar. That is until last month when she snuck a snap of the two holding hands into her Instagram post from a horse-riding competition. And, for Valentine's Day, she posted an Instagram Story calling him "my valentine."
Since her relationship with The Weeknd, who she dated on-again and off-again for four years until 2019, Bella has chosen to keep her romantic life close to her chest.
"It gets really overwhelming," she told Porter magazine in 2017, months after their first breakup. "You feel really overexposed and you don't want to see anybody. I just want to be in my apartment alone and kind of retreat and be centered again."
Her philosophy has worked, too.
"I think that's why things have been able to last," she told Vogue in March 2022 while still dating Marc Kalman. "When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it."