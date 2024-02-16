Bella Hadid Gives Rare Look Into Romance with Cowboy Adam Banuelos

Watch : Bella Hadid Debuts Shaved Head in New Pics!

Bella Hadid has found the yee to her haw.

After all, the supermodel shared a glimpse into her relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos in a series of throwback pictures on Instagram.

Along with snaps of her 27th birthday dinner inside a horse stable—which were taken in October and posted Feb. 16—she also shared some sweet pics with Adan. In a gif, Bella was seen biting her lip before leaning forward for a kiss. And, in another photo, a standing Adan, 34, wrapped his arm around her.

Bella proved she's a real cowgirl, too, donning a black cowboy hat, a denim off-the-shoulder top and black jeans. Meanwhile, the horse trainer wore a matching black hat, pin-striped button-up with sombrero embroidered on the arm and blue jeans.

While the pair sparked romance rumors in October when they were seen kissing, they've kept their budding relationship under the radar. That is until last month when she snuck a snap of the two holding hands into her Instagram post from a horse-riding competition. And, for Valentine's Day, she posted an Instagram Story calling him "my valentine."