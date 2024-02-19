See The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Shut Down the Red Carpet With Fashionable Reunion

Watch : RHOBH Stars Confess Kyle Richards Is in the Hot Seat at the Reunion!

Get ready to say 9021-OMG to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast's latest red carpet reunion.

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley showed up to the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 18 dressed to the nines and looking damn fine. (See every star on the red carpet here.) But they weren't alone.

The Bravo cast was joined by fan-favorite series alum and Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton for pop culture's biggest night honoring the best in TV, film, music and more. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.) And, as nominees for Reality TV Show of the Year, the reality stars came to slay.

Kyle rocked a shimmering green mini-dress with a long train while her older sibling donned matching white lace pants and top under a feathered coat.

Meanwhile, Annemarie stood out in a bold, red dress with ruffles (perhaps a flamenco homage to their season 13 trip to Barcelona?), Garcelle went simple in a floor-length dress with mirrored embellishments, Crystal wore a classic, low-cut silver dress and Erika opted for a tiny LBD that showed off lots of leg.