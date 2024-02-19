Exclusive

See The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Shut Down the Red Carpet With Fashionable Reunion

By Brett Malec Feb 19, 2024 12:34 AMTags
Watch: RHOBH Stars Confess Kyle Richards Is in the Hot Seat at the Reunion!

Get ready to say 9021-OMG to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast's latest red carpet reunion.

Kyle RichardsErika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley showed up to the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 18 dressed to the nines and looking damn fine. (See every star on the red carpet here.) But they weren't alone.

The Bravo cast was joined by fan-favorite series alum and Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton for pop culture's biggest night honoring the best in TV, film, music and more. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.) And, as nominees for Reality TV Show of the Year, the reality stars came to slay.

Kyle rocked a shimmering green mini-dress with a long train while her older sibling donned matching white lace pants and top under a feathered coat.

Meanwhile, Annemarie stood out in a bold, red dress with ruffles (perhaps a flamenco homage to their season 13 trip to Barcelona?), Garcelle went simple in a floor-length dress with mirrored embellishments, Crystal wore a classic, low-cut silver dress and Erika opted for a tiny LBD that showed off lots of leg.

photos
Flashback: 2004 People's Choice Awards

During the red carpet, the cast—sans Kyle and Kathy—teased which castmate has the most to answer for at the upcoming season 13 reunion. And it should come as no shock to RHOBH viewers that everyone said Kyle amid her breakup from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky.

"A lot happened in her life this season and we got to see it, so she has the most to talk about," Garcelle exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox, adding, "I don't want to throw her under the bus."

But while Kyle's relationship may be potentially ending, both Garcelle and Erika are uncoupled at the moment.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I am single, I am so ready to mingle," Garcelle told E!, with Erika agreeing, "Same!"

But Garcelle isn't relying on the dating apps to help her find her soulmate, as she added, "I got back on Raya and I got off two days later."

The 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, air tonight, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock.

And keep reading to see every star on the 2024 PCAs red carpet.

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Tom Hiddleston

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kane Brown

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Caterina Scorsone

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Carmack

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Mary Fitzgerald

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

JB Smoove

NBC via Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

In Lena Berisha

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Shameik Moore

Rich Polk/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Katie Douglas

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Whitney Cummings

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Nicole Young

Mark Von Holden/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Anthony Hill

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley

Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jackie & Adam Sandler

NBC via Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli 

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

In Dauphin jewelry

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Lucy Hale

In Christian Dior

NBC via Getty Images

Ice Spice

NBC via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Mônot 

NBC via Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

In Christian Dior

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In Coach gown and Zales x Rocksbox fine jewelry

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lenny Kravitz

NBC via Getty Images

Carmen Electra

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

NBC via Getty Images

Natasha Bedingfield

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Simu Liu

Rich Polk/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Hernan

Mark Von Holden/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Crystal Kung Minkoff

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kathy Hilton

photos
View More Photos From People's Choice Awards 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards tonight, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock. E!'s Live From E! red carpet kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

