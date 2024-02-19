See The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Shut Down the Red Carpet With Fashionable Reunion

Get ready to say 9021-OMG to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast's latest red carpet reunion.
Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley showed up to the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 18 dressed to the nines and looking damn fine. (See every star on the red carpet here.) But they weren't alone.
The Bravo cast was joined by fan-favorite series alum and Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton for pop culture's biggest night honoring the best in TV, film, music and more. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.) And, as nominees for Reality TV Show of the Year, the reality stars came to slay.
Kyle rocked a shimmering green mini-dress with a long train while her older sibling donned matching white lace pants and top under a feathered coat.
Meanwhile, Annemarie stood out in a bold, red dress with ruffles (perhaps a flamenco homage to their season 13 trip to Barcelona?), Garcelle went simple in a floor-length dress with mirrored embellishments, Crystal wore a classic, low-cut silver dress and Erika opted for a tiny LBD that showed off lots of leg.
During the red carpet, the cast—sans Kyle and Kathy—teased which castmate has the most to answer for at the upcoming season 13 reunion. And it should come as no shock to RHOBH viewers that everyone said Kyle amid her breakup from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky.
"A lot happened in her life this season and we got to see it, so she has the most to talk about," Garcelle exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox, adding, "I don't want to throw her under the bus."
But while Kyle's relationship may be potentially ending, both Garcelle and Erika are uncoupled at the moment.
"I am single, I am so ready to mingle," Garcelle told E!, with Erika agreeing, "Same!"
But Garcelle isn't relying on the dating apps to help her find her soulmate, as she added, "I got back on Raya and I got off two days later."
The 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, air tonight, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock.
And keep reading to see every star on the 2024 PCAs red carpet.
