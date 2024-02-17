Why Paris Hilton's World as a Mom of 2 Kids Is Simply the Sweetest

Watch : Paris Hilton Talks New Music, Says Sia Is Executive Producing Her Next Album

While Paris Hilton has made the most of every chapter of her life so far, she's never spent so much time over the moon.

In fact, consider that her permanent residence now.

Her dream of becoming a mom came true with the arrival of now-13-month-old son Phoenix, and then daughter London, born Nov. 11, was simply heaven-sent.

"She is just a little angel," Paris told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, rhapsodizing about her "mom era" a few days after announcing that she and husband Carter Reum had quietly become parents of two. "My life feels so complete."

The children were born via surrogate, so the couple exercised the option both times to not share with the world that they were expecting until the babies were in their arms. And just as they kept Phoenix's impending arrival a secret from Paris' parents, Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton didn't know exactly when his little sibling was coming, either.

As Paris said of introducing London, "It was the best Thanksgiving surprise for everybody."

Not that it was exactly a secret that the Paris in Love star, who's celebrating her 43rd birthday Feb. 17, was at least getting ready to have kids.