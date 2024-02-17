Why Paris Hilton's World as a Mom of 2 Kids Is Simply the Sweetest

Paris Hilton's dreams came true when she became mom to son Phoenix and daughter London with husband Carter Reum.

By Natalie Finn Feb 17, 2024 8:00 AMTags
FamilyBabiesParis HiltonKidsFeatures
Watch: Paris Hilton Talks New Music, Says Sia Is Executive Producing Her Next Album

While Paris Hilton has made the most of every chapter of her life so far, she's never spent so much time over the moon.

In fact, consider that her permanent residence now.

Her dream of becoming a mom came true with the arrival of now-13-month-old son Phoenix, and then daughter London, born Nov. 11, was simply heaven-sent.

"She is just a little angel," Paris told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, rhapsodizing about her "mom era" a few days after announcing that she and husband Carter Reum had quietly become parents of two. "My life feels so complete."

The children were born via surrogate, so the couple exercised the option both times to not share with the world that they were expecting until the babies were in their arms. And just as they kept Phoenix's impending arrival a secret from Paris' parents, Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton didn't know exactly when his little sibling was coming, either.

As Paris said of introducing London, "It was the best Thanksgiving surprise for everybody."

Not that it was exactly a secret that the Paris in Love star, who's celebrating her 43rd birthday Feb. 17, was at least getting ready to have kids.

photos
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum: Romance Rewind

"We talk about it all the time, and just planning our babies' names and all of that," she said on the Trend Reporter podcast a few weeks before she and Carter got engaged in February 2021. "So, I'm really excited just to move on to the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life."

As it turned out, the Simple Life alum was biding her time until she found the right partner to make a family with.

"I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life," she explained. And before she met Carter, "I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me. And now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

They paused long enough on Nov. 11, 2021, to tie the knot amid their three-day wedding extravaganza, and then plans for their next phase commenced.

But for those who assumed Paris would want to document every step of the process, or at least give people a peek inside the baby showers or nursery decorating or something adorable, she made an unexpected move.

"I've given my whole life to everyone for so long," she said while taping the second season of her Peacock show Paris in Love. "It's just been really important to me to keep this a secret...It's just the first time that something is just mine."

By the time of the Nov. 30 season premiere, London had arrived.

"These babies have just brought so much love into my life," Paris told SheKnows. "My heart feels so full, like it could burst, and every day is like a new adventure. Just seeing—especially with Phoenix—all these new steps...smiling and laughing and dancing. He's the best. They both are."

And after that initial period of secrecy, she's taken plenty of pictures. Check out the sweetest shots of Phoenix and London from Paris and Carter's family album:

Trending Stories

1

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Painful Update on Chemo

2

Blogger Laura Merritt Walker Shares Son, 3, Died After Tragic Accident

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Think Pink

After Paris Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed daughter London, she posted this photo of herself and son Phoenix in front of a pink Christmas tree.

She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!"

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Happiest Place on Earth

Paris took Phoenix to Disneyland to celebrate his first Christmas.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Easy Rider

"My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete," Paris wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy." 

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Giving Thanks

Paris and Carter celebrated Phoenix's first Thanksgiving with a giant turkey feast.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Flyer

Phoenix was already racking up frequent flyer miles before his first birthday.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Burning Bright

The Simple Life alum snuggled Phoenix under a Chanel neon light.

Instagram

Simply Adorable

The mother-son duo shared a loving glance.

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

Burberry Baby

Little Phoenix rocked Burberry for his first trip to New York City.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Family Moments

Nicky Hilton's daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn spent some time with their baby cousin Phoenix.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Good Morning

Paris woke up to Phoenix all dressed up in an adorable chicken beanie on Halloween morning.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Elmo

Phoenix looked adorable dressed as Elmo for spooky season.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Pool Day

Paris and her son made a splash on Labor Day 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Big Smiles

The DJ and Phoenix shared a laugh during a mother-son stroll in the park.

Trending Stories

1

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Painful Update on Chemo

2

Blogger Laura Merritt Walker Shares Son, 3, Died After Tragic Accident

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama

4

Why Justin Bieber Declined Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Invite

5

Why Paris Hilton's World as a Mom of 2 Kids Is Simply the Sweetest