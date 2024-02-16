Snoop Dogg's Brother Bing Worthington Dead at 44

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Snoop Dogg's family has suffered a tragic loss.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper shared Feb. 16 that his younger brother, Bing Worthington, died at the age of 44.

Snoop posted one tribute posted to Instagram that showed him with Bing and their nephew Rollin Carter, while the 52-year-old was seen joking around with his siblings—older brother Jerry Carter—in a separate post.

"Always made us laugh," Snoop captioned the family video. "u bac with moms."

In a third post, Snoop shared a photo of Bing giving a birthday cake to their mom Beverly Tate, who passed away in October 2021. He added in the caption alongside crying and praying hands emojis, "bac wit momma."

Indeed, Bing and Beverly were close.

"Me and my big bros snoop and left at the hospital showing my mom show much love," he captioned a photo of himself, Snoop and Jerry on Instagram May 2021. "pray for us."